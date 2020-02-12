Live now
Feb 12, 2020 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a positive opening for Indian indices
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, with a 30 points gain or 0.25 percent.
Oil prices rise:
On the technical front, the secondary oscillators suggest further consolidation for Nifty within a range of 12,050 to 12,250, while Bank Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 31,000 to 31,500.
Indian ADRs ended in the green
IndusInd Bank | Hexaware | BHEL | IDBI Bank | Divi's Laboratories | Dish TV | NBCC and Info Edge India are among the stocks that are in the news today.
Oil Prices: Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday amid preliminary signs that new coronavirus cases are slowing in China, easing concerns over the demand impact from the disease in the world’s second-largest oil consumer. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 1.3%, at $54.75 per barrel at 0137 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $50.39.
US Markets: S&P 500 and the Nasdaq inched to their second consecutive record closing highs on Tuesday as Chinese officials said the deadly coronavirus epidemic could be contained by April.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, the S&P 500 gained 5.66 points, or 0.17%, to 3,357.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.55 points, or 0.11%, to 9,638.94.
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped their losing streak of the last two consecutive sessions on February 11 as investors comforted from the decline in the rate of newly reported cases of Coronavirus in China.