Apr 01, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

  • April 01, 2020 08:25 AM IST

    Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:

    If the Nifty falls below 8350, the index would retreat further to 8250 or even up to 8000 levels. On Wednesday, the weekly expiry of Nifty options will also determine the short term trend of the market. On the higher side, Nifty would stop at 8680 or at 8880. Global markets are doing better than expected but our markets are trading cautiously due to consistent selling from foreign institutions.

  • April 01, 2020 08:15 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mostly higher:

  • April 01, 2020 08:12 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed:

  • April 01, 2020 08:00 AM IST

    Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street's major indexes fell on Tuesday and the S&P 500 was headed for a record first-quarter decline on growing evidence of large-scale economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • April 01, 2020 07:52 AM IST

    SGX Nifty Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the index in India with a 91.95 points of loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8529 on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • April 01, 2020 07:52 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

