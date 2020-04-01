Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:

If the Nifty falls below 8350, the index would retreat further to 8250 or even up to 8000 levels. On Wednesday, the weekly expiry of Nifty options will also determine the short term trend of the market. On the higher side, Nifty would stop at 8680 or at 8880. Global markets are doing better than expected but our markets are trading cautiously due to consistent selling from foreign institutions.