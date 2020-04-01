Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Live now
Apr 01, 2020 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indian ADRs:
Asian Markets trade mixed:
Wall St ends lower:
SGX Nifty updates:
Stocks in the news | Adani Enterprises, IDFC, RBL Bank, HUL, Jubilant Life, Delta Corp
Escorts Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Delta Corp, Sterling and Wilson Solar are among the stocks that are in news today.
Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities:
If the Nifty falls below 8350, the index would retreat further to 8250 or even up to 8000 levels. On Wednesday, the weekly expiry of Nifty options will also determine the short term trend of the market. On the higher side, Nifty would stop at 8680 or at 8880. Global markets are doing better than expected but our markets are trading cautiously due to consistent selling from foreign institutions.
Indian ADRs ended mostly higher:
Asian Markets trade mixed:
Wall Street ends lower: Wall Street's major indexes fell on Tuesday and the S&P 500 was headed for a record first-quarter decline on growing evidence of large-scale economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
SGX Nifty Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the index in India with a 91.95 points of loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 8529 on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.