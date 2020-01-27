Market live: SGX Nifty indicates Indian indices to open in the red

Oil Prices: Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia’s energy minister sought to calm the market.

Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9%, to $59.57 by 0113 GMT, having earlier dropped to $58.68, the lowest since late October. US crude slipped by $1.14, or 2.1%, to $53.05.