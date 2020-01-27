Market live: SGX Nifty indicates Indian indices to open in the red

Live now
Jan 27, 2020 08:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Cipla, HDFC, BoB, Siemens, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel
SBI | Axis Bank | Reliance Capital | Reliance Infra | Prestige Estates and EIH are stocks, which are in news today.
Oil Prices: Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns deepened concerns about demand for crude, even as Saudi Arabia’s energy minister sought to calm the market.
Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9%, to $59.57 by 0113 GMT, having earlier dropped to $58.68, the lowest since late October. US crude slipped by $1.14, or 2.1%, to $53.05.
US Markets: Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak, capping the S&P 500's worst week in six months.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170.36 points, or 0.58%, to 28,989.73, the S&P 500 lost 30.09 points, or 0.90%, to 3,295.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.57 points, or 0.93%, to 9,314.91.
After three consecutive days of losses, the Indian market benchmark Sensex settled in the green on January 23, supported by select heavyweights such as Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.