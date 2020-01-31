Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty around 12,050; Tata Motors top loser

Live now
Jan 31, 2020 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Indices erase gains:
Tata Motors falls 2%:
Wipro dips 2% post CEO resigns:
Kotak Mahindra Bank gains 5% on RBI nod:
Oil falls 2%:
US Markets:
Economic Survey 2020 LIVE: Presentation to be held after President's speech & Finance Commission Report
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased most of its morning gains with Nifty below 12,050.
The Sensex is up 71.82 points or 0.18% at 40985.64, and the Nifty up 9.90 points or 0.08% at 12045.70. About 761 shares have advanced, 671 shares declined, and 63 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors falls 2%: Tata Motors share price declined 2 percent on January 31 after company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter stood at Rs 1,738.30 crore against a loss of Rs 26,992.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Budget 2020: Reforms must to spur recovery in the real estate sector
In line with its ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy by 2025, the government needs to strike a fine balance between ease of doing business and ease of living.
Wipro dips 2% post CEO resigns: Wipro share price declined 2 percent on January 31 after chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the company resigned.
Q3 preview: HUL may report double-digit growth in profit
HDFC Securities also agreed with Kotak, saying underlying volume growth could be 4 percent on base of 10 percent in Q3FY19 and 5 percent in Q2FY20.
Kotak Mahindra Bank gains 5% on RBI nod: Kotak Mahindra Bank share price jumped 5 percent in the early trade on January 31 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted promoters' voting rights to be capped at 20 percent till March.
Market Opens: It is a positive start for the February series with Nifty opened around 12,100 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 130.98 points or 0.32% at 41044.80, and the Nifty up 36.70 points or 0.30% at 12072.50. About 473 shares have advanced, 142 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Wipro, Power Grid, BPCL, ONGC and ICICI Bank.
Hot Stocks | Two buy, one sell calls for short-term gains
Nifty is hovering above the psychological support of 12,000. A breach of this mark might drag the index towards the previous important swing low of 11,930.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 71.44 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 71.49.