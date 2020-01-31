Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty around 12,050; Tata Motors top loser

Market Opens: It is a positive start for the February series with Nifty opened around 12,100 level.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 130.98 points or 0.32% at 41044.80, and the Nifty up 36.70 points or 0.30% at 12072.50. About 473 shares have advanced, 142 shares declined, and 32 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Wipro, Power Grid, BPCL, ONGC and ICICI Bank.