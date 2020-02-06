Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty holds 12,100 ahead of RBI policy outcome

Buzzing Stock: Share price of Veteran stock market investor Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) jumped almost 4 percent intraday on February 6 after its board of directors approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) by the promoters. The company said the issue has been approved to the tune of 20,000,000 shares, which would translate into a size of around Rs 4,000 crore at current market price.