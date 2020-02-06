Market Live: Indices erase gains, Nifty holds 12,100 ahead of RBI policy outcome

Live now
Feb 06, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
No fireworks for auto sector in Budget; Escorts, Ashok Leyland among top brokerage picks
The Budget announced an increase in basic customs duty on CBU, SKD units of electric motor vehicles from commercial, passenger, three-wheelers and two-wheelers segment which is a negative for EV importing OEMs.
Oil prices: Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday amid investor optimism over unconfirmed reports of possible advances in combating the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand may rebound in the world's biggest oil importer. Brent futures rose by 98 cents, or 1.8 percent, to USD 56.26 a barrel by 0311 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained USD 1.08, or 2.1 percent, to USD 51.83 a barrel.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Veteran stock market investor Radhakishan Damani-led Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart) jumped almost 4 percent intraday on February 6 after its board of directors approved the launch of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) by the promoters. The company said the issue has been approved to the tune of 20,000,000 shares, which would translate into a size of around Rs 4,000 crore at current market price.
DLF dips 3% post Q3 nos: The company's Q3 net profit was up 23.8% at Rs 413 crore versus Rs 333.7 crore, while revenue was down 39% at Rs 1,341.9 crore versus Rs 2,219.3 crore, YoY.
Budget 2020: Govt missed the opportunity to attract long-term funds by not acting on LTCG
Opening up of certain categories of government securities to NRI investors and hiking the FPI investment limit in corporate bonds will help deepen the bond market.
Minda Industries issues commercial papers: Minda Industries has issued commercial papers worth Rs 15 crore with a maturity at March 30, 2020 and commercial papers worth Rs 30 crore with a maturity at May 05, 2020.
Gold price today: Yellow metal could retest 50-EMA; first support placed at Rs 39,880
RSI & MACD are signaling basing range moves. For the day, Rs 40,250-Rs 40,350 will act as resistance, whereas Rs 40,025-Rs 39,900 as supports.
Dilip Buildcon declares lowest bidder: The company has been declared as L-1 bidder in the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India for the project in the state of Chhattisgarh.
Granules India get USFDA approval: The US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of Granules India Limited for Colchicine Tablets USP, 0.6 mg.