Jan 15, 2020 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty Bank slips 1%, Sensex falls 230 pts; Yes Bank, DFM Foods most active

Among sectors, except auto and metal other indices are trading lower.

highlights

  • January 15, 2020 01:13 PM IST

    Sensex is down 229.76 points or 0.55 percent at 41722.87, and the Nifty shed 62.30 points at 12300.

  • January 15, 2020 12:56 PM IST

    This is an abbreviation of a stock's price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio is a stock's share price divided by earnings per share for the company's most recent four quarters. A projected P/E divides the share price by estimated earnings per share for the coming four quarters. 

    The following stocks belong to the  Banking sector and are believed to be undervalued as their respective Individual P/E is below their Sector P/E.

    Check Stock Screener for more information

  • January 15, 2020 12:53 PM IST

    Santosh Meena, Senior Analyst at TradingBells: The market started the day with some profit booking after five days of rally but the undertone of the market is still strong as Midcap and Smallcap space is doing very well. Banking space creates some pressure in the market while metal and realty space is doing well today. Some PSU stocks are outperforming in today's trade where NBCC, NMDC and National Aluminum Company are leading the pack.  Gas sector is the sector of the day after positive outlook by some institutional brokerage houses. 
     
    Nifty is trying to respect the support of 12,300 level where if it manages to hold this level, then we can expect a smart recovery in the second half.

  • January 15, 2020 12:44 PM IST

    Cox & Kings' CFO resigns: Cox & Kings share price shed 5 percent on January 15 after Milind Ramesh Gandhi has resigned as chief financial offer (CFO) of the company with effect from January 14 due to personal reasons.

  • January 15, 2020 12:39 PM IST

    Telecom Stocks GPM vs NPM: 

    The following chart displays a list of securities from the Telecom sector which managed to do well in terms of Gross Profit Margins but failed to convert them into positive Net Profit Margins

    Check Stock Screener for more information:

  • January 15, 2020 12:31 PM IST

    Capacite lnfraprojects bags order: The company has received contract worth Rs 407.16 crore (excluding GST) for construction of multi-storey super specialty hospital building at Sir J J Hospital Campus Byculla, Mumbai on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and construction) mode.

  • January 15, 2020 12:24 PM IST

    Long Buildup and Short Buildup data:

  • January 15, 2020 12:16 PM IST

    L&T Infotech Q3 results: Consolidated Q3 net profit rose 4.6 percent at Rs 376.6 crore versus Rs 360.4 crore, rupee revenue rose 9.4 percent at Rs 2,811.1 crore versus Rs 2,570.7 crore, QoQ.

  • January 15, 2020 12:10 PM IST

    Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Empagliflozin tablets: The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Empagliflozin Tablets, 10 mg and 25 mg.

  • January 15, 2020 12:01 PM IST

    21 securities trading at 52-week low:

