Market Live: Nifty rangebound after 4-day fall; HDFC twins continue to fall

Market opens: Indian indices are trading flat after a positive start on July 23 with Nifty above 11,350 level.

The Sensex is up 28.17 points at 38,059.30, while Nifty is up 10 points at 11,356.20. About 415 shares have advanced, 313 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.

Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, Cipla, Voltas, Bosch and Bharti Airtel are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Yes Bank, DHFL, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, IOC, Tech Mahindra, IOC and Bajaj Auto.

Except auto and metal all other sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains led by IT, pharma, FMCG and infra.