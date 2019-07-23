Market Live: Nifty rangebound after 4-day fall; HDFC twins continue to fall

Live now
Jul 23, 2019 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Rupee Opens:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asia trades higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Delta Corp said promoter created pledge on 11 lakh shares on July 19.
Blue Star bagged order worth Rs 253 crore frrom Mumbai Metro Rail.
Q1 portfolio rejig: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in SpiceJet & Titan, reduces in 4 cos
Jhunjhunwala kept his stake constant in 14 companies. Stocks of three of these companies gave positive returns YTD and 11 traded in the red
Buzzing: Yes Bank shares fell 4 percent on July 23 after two promoters created pledge on their entire stake.
Cupid locked at 20% upper circuit on strong Q1 show: Share price of Cupid locked at 20 percent upper circuit on July 23 after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2019. The company's Q1FY20 net profit rose 82.1 percent at Rs 8.16 crore versus Rs 4.48 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Va Tech Wabag gains 6% on order wins: The company has secured a Rs 1,187 crore worth order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the prestigious National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Scheme to develop Sewage Treatment Plants of 150 MLD capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna.
Crude Update: Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it would act quickly if needed to keep the market supplied amid tensions in the Middle East and traders eyed a weaker demand outlook.
Market opens: Indian indices are trading flat after a positive start on July 23 with Nifty above 11,350 level.
The Sensex is up 28.17 points at 38,059.30, while Nifty is up 10 points at 11,356.20. About 415 shares have advanced, 313 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, Cipla, Voltas, Bosch and Bharti Airtel are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Yes Bank, DHFL, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, IOC, Tech Mahindra, IOC and Bajaj Auto.
Except auto and metal all other sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains led by IT, pharma, FMCG and infra.