Jul 23, 2019 10:36 AM IST

Market Live: Nifty rangebound after 4-day fall; HDFC twins continue to fall

Among the sectors, selling is seen in the auto, pharma, infra and metal, while some buying is seen in the IT and energy space.

highlights

  • Jul 23, 10:31 AM (IST)

    Delta Corp said promoter created pledge on 11 lakh shares on July 19.

  • Jul 23, 10:24 AM (IST)

    Blue Star bagged order worth Rs 253 crore frrom Mumbai Metro Rail.

  • Jul 23, 10:13 AM (IST)
  • Jul 23, 09:57 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Yes Bank shares fell 4 percent on July 23 after two promoters created pledge on their entire stake.

  • Jul 23, 09:49 AM (IST)

    Cupid locked at 20% upper circuit on strong Q1 show: Share price of Cupid locked at 20 percent upper circuit on July 23 after company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2019. The company's Q1FY20 net profit rose 82.1 percent at Rs 8.16 crore versus Rs 4.48 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

  • Jul 23, 09:37 AM (IST)

    Va Tech Wabag gains 6% on order wins: The company has secured a Rs 1,187 crore worth order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the prestigious National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Scheme to develop Sewage Treatment Plants of 150 MLD capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna.

  • Jul 23, 09:30 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices inched lower on Tuesday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it would act quickly if needed to keep the market supplied amid tensions in the Middle East and traders eyed a weaker demand outlook.

  • Jul 23, 09:21 AM (IST)

    Market opens: Indian indices are trading flat after a positive start on July 23 with Nifty above 11,350 level.

    The Sensex is up 28.17 points at 38,059.30, while Nifty is up 10 points at 11,356.20. About 415 shares have advanced, 313 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged. 

    Eicher Motors, Hero Motocorp, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, Cipla, Voltas, Bosch and Bharti Airtel are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Yes Bank, DHFL, Zee Entertainment, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Indiabulls Housing, IOC, Tech Mahindra, IOC and Bajaj Auto.

    Except auto and metal all other sectoral indices are trading with marginal gains led by IT, pharma, FMCG and infra.

  • Jul 23, 09:10 AM (IST)

