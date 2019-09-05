Market Live: Nifty above 10,850, Sensex up 100 pts; ONGC gains 8%, HDFC top loser

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 05, 2019 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
United Bank falls 3%:
Power Grid gains 3%:
Elecon Engineering locked at 10% upper circuit:
Rupee Opens:
Crude Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
United Bank falls 3% on deferring amalgamation talks with PNB: Shares of United Bank of India declined nearly 3 percent on September 5 after the bank decided not to discuss amalgamation with Punjab National Bank (PNB) on September 6 board meeting.
11-year data suggests bears control D-Street in September; can bulls defy odds?
The Sensex was down 11 percent in September 2008, 5.4 percent in 2018 and dropped by 2.1 percent in the same month in 2011, data from AceEquity shows.
Buzzing: Share price of Power Grid Corporation of India added 3.5 percent September 5 after company declared successful bidder for projects in Madhya Pradesh.
India likely to miss fiscal deficit target amid pressure for more stimulus: Sources
With economic growth falling to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter, the sources said the government could toward the end of 2019 be forced to raise the fiscal deficit target to 3.5% of GDP from 3.3%, amid pressure for additional stimulus measures.
Elecon Engineering locked at 10% upper circuit: Share price of Elecon Engineering Company locked at 10 percent higher circuit on September 5 after company won an arbitration award against BGR Energy Systems.
Aditya Birla Capital approved to raise equity capital aggregating to Rs 21,000 million through preferential issue of equity shares.
Credit Analysis and Research Limited (CARE Ratings) has reaffirmed CARE BBB+ and CARE A3+ rating on the long term and short term bank facilities of the Transformers and Rectifiers.
Market opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on the back of positive global cues.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 126.34 points or 0.34% at 36851.08, and the Nifty up 50.60 points or 0.47% at 10895.30. About 429 shares have advanced, 140 shares declined, and 29 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, IOC and M&M are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are ICICI Bank, HDFC, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel.
All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the metal, energy, infra, auto, bank and IT. Midcap and smallcap indices trading with marginal gains.