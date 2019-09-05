Market Live: Nifty above 10,850, Sensex up 100 pts; ONGC gains 8%, HDFC top loser

Market opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on the back of positive global cues.

At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 126.34 points or 0.34% at 36851.08, and the Nifty up 50.60 points or 0.47% at 10895.30. About 429 shares have advanced, 140 shares declined, and 29 shares are unchanged.

Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, IOC and M&M are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are ICICI Bank, HDFC, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki and Bharti Airtel.

All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the metal, energy, infra, auto, bank and IT. Midcap and smallcap indices trading with marginal gains.