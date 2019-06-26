Market Live: Nifty above 11,800, Sensex up 100 points; Emami gains 4%

Live now
Jun 26, 2019 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
ICRA has re-affirmed the credit rating of ICRA A1+ assigned to the commercial paper programme of Rs 6,350 crore and short-term non-convertible debenture programme of Rs 100 crore of the Edelweiss Financial Services.
Dollar Update: The dollar edged up from a three-month low on Wednesday, as investors dialled back expectations for aggressive US rate cuts next month but broader conviction the Federal Reserve will need to ease policy soon capped greenback gains.
Crude Update: Oil prices rose over 1% on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly a month as widely-watched data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected, underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over potential US-Iran conflict.
Market Opens: It is a weak opening for the Indian indices on June 26 with Nifty around 11,750 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 63.84 points or 0.16% at 39371.10, and the Nifty down 17.30 points or 0.15% at 11779.20. About 230 shares have advanced, 378 shares declined, and 30 shares are unchanged.
NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are UPL, Zee Entertainment, Dr. Reddy's Lab, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Titan Company and Maruti Suzuki.
Among sectors, selling seen in the FMCG, IT, metal and PSU bank, while buying seen in the auto, energy, infra and pharma.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower at 69.40 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 69.34.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat to negative in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 8.53 points or 0.02% at 39426.41, and the Nifty down 28.70 points or 0.24% at 11767.80.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday and the dollar pulled back from three-month lows after Federal Reserve officials tempered expectations in the markets for aggressive monetary easing.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 20 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,772-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on Sun Pharma
Buy rating, target at Rs 520 per share
De-focus on tail brands leading to slow growth but improved profitability
Mkt share loss is largely driven by weak growth in anti-infectives
Credit Suisse on PI Industries
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,325 per share
Agrochem markets are seeing headwinds on account of weather
Deutsche Bank on SBI Life
Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 830 per share
Mgmt sounded confident of achieving higher growth in FY20
Citi on TVS Motor
Maintain sell call, target cut to Rs 430 from Rs 455 per share
Cut our gross margin estimates for higher raw material prices
EPS estimates cut by 2-6% for FY20-22
Citi on Tyres
Countervailing duty on Chinese tyre imports indicates Govt’s support to India
Apollo Tyres benefits the most; truck & bus tyres form 60% of its domestic rev
For Ceat, this segment contributes ~32% of total revenues
New regulation clearly is an incremental positive
Citi on Cements
Volume pullback likely temporary; price correction seasonal
Cement prices in Apr-Jun are higher by 7-15% vs Jan-Mar
Cuts are much lower than the hikes over the past few months
Expect industry demand growth at 6% in FY20 & 8% beyond that
Expect 4-8% volume decline for ACC, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cements & Dalmia Cements
UltraTech should likely report marginally positive growth
Would use the recent correction as buying opportunity
Reiterate buy on UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja & Dalmia
Neutral call on Shree Cements
Citi on Gas Sector
May LNG imports at 1.9 mmt, +4%/-4% YoY/MoM
2MFY20 volumes are trending +6% YoY but are up 17% QoQ
Petronet LNG should see a sequential uptick in volumes
Have more comfort on CGDs like Gujarat Gas & IGL
Margins have been comparatively lower at Gujarat Gas & IGL
UBS on India Strategy
Monsoons directly impact around 5% of India’s GVA; trend gradually declining
Monsoons now less significant for inflation owing to policy initiatives
Rural demand slowing, government likely to provide some fiscal support
Water levels in reservoirs slightly below average; still too early to worry
Overweight on cons discretionary & neutral on consumer staples
Our base case is Nifty at 12,000 by December 2019
UBS on Global Markets
Escalation of trade conflict could push global equities down by 20%
Concern about policy effectiveness may take US 10-year yields to 1.3%
Trade war will keep the $ bid despite hurting US growth
Anticipate major changes to our forecasts if trade escalation is not averted
Global growth would be 75 bps lower over 6 quarters if escalation not averted
May face mild ‘global recession’, similar to Eurozone crisis on 1980
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Mindtree: L&T gets controlling stake in company - Reuters SpiceJet: Company launches eight new non-stop international flights.
Wall Street declines: Wall Street stock indexes fell on Tuesday, led by a sharp selloff in technology shares, as simmering trade concerns and disappointing economic data sent buyers to the sidelines, while the Federal Reserve chairman pushed back on pressure from President Donald Trump to cut interest rates.
The market rebounded sharply on June 25 after a correction in the previous two consecutive sessions. Overall though it has remained in a 200-point range on the Nifty for the last several sessions.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 22 points or 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,770.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.