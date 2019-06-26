Market Live: Nifty above 11,800, Sensex up 100 points; Emami gains 4%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on Sun Pharma

Buy rating, target at Rs 520 per share

De-focus on tail brands leading to slow growth but improved profitability

Mkt share loss is largely driven by weak growth in anti-infectives

Credit Suisse on PI Industries

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,325 per share

Agrochem markets are seeing headwinds on account of weather

Deutsche Bank on SBI Life

Maintain buy rating, target at Rs 830 per share

Mgmt sounded confident of achieving higher growth in FY20

Citi on TVS Motor

Maintain sell call, target cut to Rs 430 from Rs 455 per share

Cut our gross margin estimates for higher raw material prices

EPS estimates cut by 2-6% for FY20-22



Citi on Tyres

Countervailing duty on Chinese tyre imports indicates Govt’s support to India

Apollo Tyres benefits the most; truck & bus tyres form 60% of its domestic rev

For Ceat, this segment contributes ~32% of total revenues

New regulation clearly is an incremental positive

Citi on Cements

Volume pullback likely temporary; price correction seasonal

Cement prices in Apr-Jun are higher by 7-15% vs Jan-Mar

Cuts are much lower than the hikes over the past few months

Expect industry demand growth at 6% in FY20 & 8% beyond that

Expect 4-8% volume decline for ACC, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cements & Dalmia Cements

UltraTech should likely report marginally positive growth

Would use the recent correction as buying opportunity

Reiterate buy on UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja & Dalmia

Neutral call on Shree Cements

Citi on Gas Sector

May LNG imports at 1.9 mmt, +4%/-4% YoY/MoM

2MFY20 volumes are trending +6% YoY but are up 17% QoQ

Petronet LNG should see a sequential uptick in volumes

Have more comfort on CGDs like Gujarat Gas & IGL

Margins have been comparatively lower at Gujarat Gas & IGL

UBS on India Strategy

Monsoons directly impact around 5% of India’s GVA; trend gradually declining

Monsoons now less significant for inflation owing to policy initiatives

Rural demand slowing, government likely to provide some fiscal support

Water levels in reservoirs slightly below average; still too early to worry

Overweight on cons discretionary & neutral on consumer staples

Our base case is Nifty at 12,000 by December 2019

UBS on Global Markets

Escalation of trade conflict could push global equities down by 20%

Concern about policy effectiveness may take US 10-year yields to 1.3%

Trade war will keep the $ bid despite hurting US growth

Anticipate major changes to our forecasts if trade escalation is not averted

Global growth would be 75 bps lower over 6 quarters if escalation not averted

May face mild ‘global recession’, similar to Eurozone crisis on 1980