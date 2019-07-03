Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; metal stocks under pressure

Live now
Jul 03, 2019 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI imposes penalty on UCO Bank:
Kalpataru Power Transmission to sell stake in 3 subsidiries:
Rupee Opens:
Asian shares subdued:
Wall Street ends higher:
SGX Nifty Update:
Dion Global announced the official launch of their Corporate Actions Solution.
Aster DM Shares Climb 4%
Aster DM Healthcare shares rallied 4 percent intraday after global investment firm HSBC feels the stock traded at steep discount to global emerging markets' peers.
"Company trades at over 40 percent discount to GEM peers despite a strong profile. We maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 205, implying 64 percent potential upside from current levels," the brokerage said.
SERVICES PMI
India's Nikkei Services PMI dropped to 49.6 in June against 50.2 in previous month and Composite PMI also declined to 50.8 compared to 51.7 in May 2019.
Bharat Forge Shares Turn Volatile
Bharat Forge shares turned volatile after further sharp fall in North America Class 8 truck orders in June.
Total North America Class 8 truck orders plunged 68.9 percent to 13,000 units in June 2019, against order of 41,819 units in same month last year.
However, Class 8 truck orders increased 25 percent in June, compared to 10,400 units in May 2019.
Gold Update: Gold prices climbed over 1% to hit a one-week high on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar as renewed concerns over global trade encouraged safe-haven demand and drove down U.S. yields.
RBI imposes penalty on UCO Bank: Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh for non-compliacne of RBI directives on "KYC Norms/AML Standards/CFT/Obligation of banks and financial institutions under PMLA 2002" and also on "Opening of Current Accounts by Banks - Need for discipline".
'Nifty likely to make a move towards 12,000 in run-up to the Budget'
Shitij Gandhi Indian indices began the week on a positive note and extended its gains for the second consecutive session with Nifty closing above 11,900, supported by buying in select stocks such as HDFC twins, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ONGC on July 2.
Kalpataru Power Transmission to sell stake in 3 subsidiries: Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission added 3.7 percent on July 3 after company entered into binding agreements with CLP India to sell its stake in 3 power transmission assets namely, Kalpataru Satpura Transco, Alipurduar Transmission and Kohima Mariani Transmission, for an estimated enterprise value of Rs 3,275 crore.
Dollar Update: The dollar struggled on Wednesday, having been nudged off two-week highs as fading optimism over any near-term Sino-U.S. trade deal revived safe-haven demand and drove U.S. yields down.
Crude Update: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, steadying after a more than 4% fall in the previous session, as extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies helped underpin prices despite growing concerns about weak demand.
Market opens: Benchmark indices opened lower on July 2 with Nifty below 11,900 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 47.44 points or 0.12% at 39769.04, and the Nifty down 10.40 points or 0.09% at 11899.90. About 331 shares have advanced, 218 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
BPCL, IOC, IndusInd Bank, UPL, Asian Paints are among the major gainers on the indices, while losers are Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hindalco, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, HDFC, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing.
On the sectoral front, IT, metal and FMCG are trading marginally lower, while buying seen in the auto, infra and energy space.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 68.85 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.93.
Market at pre-open: It is firm start for the indices on July 3 with Nifty around 11,930.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 116.08 points or 0.29% at 39932.56, and the Nifty up 21.60 points or 0.18% at 11931.90.
Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:
CLSA on ITC
Maintain buy, target at Rs 365 per share
Gross GST collection in June reflecting underlying eco slowdown
Gap between gross & net GST collection remains high
CLSA on Pharma
Concerns on slowdown, substitution and policy threat being overthought
Trailing 12-month growth of 10-12% a better measure of market growth
Widening price controls a looming risk
Volume-led growth should be a central theme in medium to long-term
Credit Suisse on IT Services
Expect weak margins to be the consistent theme across companies
See a margin decline of 105-250 bps in Q1
Additionally, there would also be company-specific factors
Localisation for Infosys, weak revenue seasonality for Tech Mahindra
Upfront IBM deal investments for HCL Tech
Expect Tech Mahindra & HCL Tech to recoup margin in Q2 as revenues pick up
Expect TCS to lead the quarter with 2.9% CC growth followed by Infosys (2.4% organic)
Wipro Likely To Report 0.4% Growth; Q1 Has Historically Been Weak For Tech Mahindra
Credit Suisse on Shriram Transport
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 1,100 per share
FY20 growth expected to be back-ended; group merger not off the table
HSBC on Aster DM
Maintain buy call, target at Rs 205 per share
Presence across segments support rev & margin gains in Middle East
Citi on Tata Power
Maintain buy, target at Rs 76 per share
Reports say power regulators may be barred from allowing Regulatory asset creation
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 18 points or 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,961-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Technical Analyst, Prakash Gaba:
We said ‘technically the next level to watch would be 11,927 and supports around 11,723’. The Nifty climbed up towards 11,927 and has closed in the green. Technically now the next level to watch would be 11,968-12,004 and support to watch would be 11,800.
We said ‘technically the next level to watch would be 31,427-31,568 and supports around 31,141. The Nifty Bank opened near 31,427 and traded down to closed mildly in the red. Technically now 31,003 and 31,568 on the upside are the levels to watch.
Asian shares subdued: Asian shares were subdued on Wednesday as initial enthusiasm over the latest U.S.-China trade truce was overtaken by fresh concerns over Washington's threat of tariffs on additional European goods.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks managed modest gains on Tuesday after holding near the unchanged mark for much of the session as enthusiasm over the U.S.-China trade truce faded after the United States threatened tariffs on additional European goods.
The market gained for the second straight session and closed at a three-week high on July 2 on optimism ahead of the 2019 Union Budget and hopes of a resolution in the ongoing trade war between the US and China.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India, a gain of 17 points or 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,960-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
