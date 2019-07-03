Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat with positive bias; metal stocks under pressure

Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

CLSA on ITC

Maintain buy, target at Rs 365 per share

Gross GST collection in June reflecting underlying eco slowdown

Gap between gross & net GST collection remains high

CLSA on Pharma

Concerns on slowdown, substitution and policy threat being overthought

Trailing 12-month growth of 10-12% a better measure of market growth

Widening price controls a looming risk

Volume-led growth should be a central theme in medium to long-term

Credit Suisse on IT Services

Expect weak margins to be the consistent theme across companies

See a margin decline of 105-250 bps in Q1

Additionally, there would also be company-specific factors

Localisation for Infosys, weak revenue seasonality for Tech Mahindra

Upfront IBM deal investments for HCL Tech

Expect Tech Mahindra & HCL Tech to recoup margin in Q2 as revenues pick up

Expect TCS to lead the quarter with 2.9% CC growth followed by Infosys (2.4% organic)

Wipro Likely To Report 0.4% Growth; Q1 Has Historically Been Weak For Tech Mahindra

Credit Suisse on Shriram Transport

Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 1,100 per share

FY20 growth expected to be back-ended; group merger not off the table

HSBC on Aster DM

Maintain buy call, target at Rs 205 per share

Presence across segments support rev & margin gains in Middle East

Citi on Tata Power

Maintain buy, target at Rs 76 per share

Reports say power regulators may be barred from allowing Regulatory asset creation