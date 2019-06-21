Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,750, Sensex falls 407 points; Yes Bank declines 4%

Market Close: The Indian indices wiped out most of its previous session gains and ended on weak note with Nifty finished below 11,750 level.

At close, the Sensex was down 407.14 points at 39,194.49, while Nifty was down 107.70 points at 11,724.10. About 1157 shares have advanced, 1292 shares declined, and 167 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Coal India and hero Motocorp were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tech Mahindra, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Hindalco Industries and SBI.

Except PSU Bank all other sectoral indices ended lower led by the auto, pharma, energy, metal, IT, infra and FMCG.