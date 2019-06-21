Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 11,750, Sensex falls 407 points; Yes Bank declines 4%

Live now
Jun 21, 2019 03:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Close: The Indian indices wiped out most of its previous session gains and ended on weak note with Nifty finished below 11,750 level.
At close, the Sensex was down 407.14 points at 39,194.49, while Nifty was down 107.70 points at 11,724.10. About 1157 shares have advanced, 1292 shares declined, and 167 shares are unchanged.
Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Coal India and hero Motocorp were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tech Mahindra, UPL, Indiabulls Housing, Hindalco Industries and SBI.
Except PSU Bank all other sectoral indices ended lower led by the auto, pharma, energy, metal, IT, infra and FMCG.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has regained the lost ground and trading near its day's high level. It is trading lower by 11 paise at 69.55 per dollar against previous close of 69.44.
Nifty Pharma Index down 1.3%:
Crude Update: Oil prices rallied towards USD 65 per barrel on fears of a US military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East, which provides more than 20% of the world's oil output.
D-Street Buzz: YES Bank top Nifty losers, down 4%, Maruti extends fall; Glenmark hits 52-week low
Selective infra stocks are down in this afternoon session led by Bharti Infratel, CG Power, Interglobe Aviation, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Communications, Power Grid, Tata Communications and Siemens.
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro said on Friday said it has completed construction of Medigadda barrage under Kaleshwaram project in Telengana in just 24 months.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading lower on June 21 with Nifty below 11,750 level.
The Sensex is down 355.27 points or 0.90% at 39246.36, and the Nifty down 87.60 points or 0.74% at 11744.20. About 1076 shares have advanced, 1245 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Auto Index falls 1.5%:
The company along with Mahindra Asset Management Company and Mahindra Trustee Company, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company has entered into a share subscription agreement and shareholders' agreement with Manulife Asset Management (Singapore) Pte.
Credit Analysis and Research (CARE) has revised its rating of Ardent Steel, a subsidiary company of Godawari Power & Ispat to CARE BBB+ to the Long Term Bank Facilities -Term Loan and Long Term Bank Facilities -Fund Based.
Share price of Nila Infrastructures added 5.6 percent after company received an order for development of integrated group housing facility at Sonaria Block, Rakhiyal-Asarwa, Ahmedabad on PPP Basis under Redevelopment of Public Housing Scheme – 2016 of Urban Development & Urban Housing Department, Government of Gujarat.
Sensex, Nifty up 9% from Feb 1; D-Street eye these 6 reforms from Budget 2019
A big bang Budget is what Street is expecting from the Finance Minister. At the time, investors will keep an eye on the Fiscal deficit objectives of the government.
Maruti Suzuki signs MoU with Bank of Baroda:
Maruti Suzuki India announced signing of preferred financier MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) agreement with Bank of Baroda.
The partnership with Bank of Baroda will allow Maruti Suzuki to provide more comprehensive financing opportunities for dealers as well as customers.
Shares of South-based real estate developer Sobha fell 11 percent on June 21 after around Rs 202 crore worth of shares changed hands via block deals.
Rupee trades lower: The Indian rupee is trading lower by 19 paise at 69.63 per dollar against previous close of 69.44.
D-Street Buzz: Over 250 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE; Maruti falls 2%, UPL jumps
874 stocks advanced and 829 declined while 388 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1070 stocks advanced, 1213 declined and 123 remained unchanged.
Future Retail in Focus
CARE as well as Acuité reaffirmed rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.
India becomes investment darling for sovereign wealth and pension funds
Sovereign wealth funds are piling into India, buying stakes in everything from airports to renewable energy, attracted by political stability, a growing middle class and reforms making it more enticing for foreigners to invest.
UPL Jumps 4%
Shares of agrochemical company UPL (erstwhile United Phosphorous) rebounded 5 percent intraday after falling more than 8 percent in previous session, as Deutsche Bank maintained buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 1,050, implying 21 percent potential upside from current levels.
Market Update: Indian indices are trading lower in the afternoon trade on June 21.
At 12:28 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 201.18 points at 39400.45, while Nifty is down 46.80 points at 11785. About 1042 shares have advanced, 1107 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
Shares declined nearly 3 percent on June 21 after global rating agency Moody's downgraded credit rating of company as well as Jaguar Land Rover.
Shares of aviation companies Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet declined 3 percent and 5 percent respectively, on June 21 after a sharp surge in crude oil prices.
Nifty likely to face resistance around 11,900 levels; 3 stocks that can return 5-9%
Nifty formed a Bullish Engulfing Candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The move came after the index found support around its 50-DMA of 11680 levels.
Buzzing: Share of Pidilite Industries fell more than 3 percent on June 21 after broking house CLSA has maintained sell call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,060 per share.
D-Street Buzz: Nifty Pharma in red dragged by Aurobindo Pharma; Titan hits new 52-week high
The top gainers from the NSE include UPL, Hindalco Industries, Tech Mahindra, Coal India and UltraTech Cement while the top losers are YES Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Indian Oil Corporation.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 63.50 on June 21 on approval from Competition Commission for merger with Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee recovered from the lows but trading lower by 20 paise at 69.64 per dollar against previous close of 69.44.
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell sharply 7.7 percent on June 21 on receiving warning letter from the US health regulator for Srikakulam unit.