Market Live: Nifty above 12,150, Sensex up 300 pts; Tata Motors top gainer

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jan 29, 2020 10:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Buzzing:
Tata Coffee share price jumps 4%:
M&M Financial gains 3% post Q3 nos:
Bajaj Finance allots debentures:
USFDA issues 5 observations to Dr Reddy's unit:
Buzzing:
Rupee Opens:
Oil rises:
US Markets:
Budget 2020: 'Govt could boost ailing sectors and inject liquidity'
Bharatmala Pariyojana which was announced by FM in last budget is expected to get more funds in this budget for highways as government's target for Phase I is to be completed by 2022.
Maruti Suzuki gains post Q3 nos: Maruti Suzuki's shares gained on January 29 after the company reported a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in third quarter (October-December) profit at Rs 1,564.8 crore versus Rs 1,489.3 crore in the same period last year.
Budget 2020: 'Govt could boost ailing sectors and inject liquidity'
The Budget will be announced on February 1, 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The markets are currently undergoing a correction and have over the year witnessed the effects of a slowing economy. This year's Budget has a lot of hopes riding on it for a revival and a boost to the stock markets and the economy for the country, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited.
Heads up: Market could fall 5-10% if Budget disappoints; use dips to buy quality stocks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam will unveil the first full Budget after the return of Modi-led NDA government at the Centre on February 1, and according to multiple analysts, Nifty could register a 5-10 percent fall on or after the Budget.
Sensex is up 240.70 points or 0.59 percent at 41207.56, and the Nifty gained 75 points at 12130.80.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Tata Coffee gained almost 5 percent, hitting new 52-week high of Rs 107.20 per share after the company’s profit for the third quarter jumped 121 percent at Rs 42 crore compared to Rs 22 crore for the corresponding period in the previous year.
Gold price today: Yellow metal inches lower ahead of Fed outcome; could slip below 40K
Indian Gold February futures inched lower on January 29 tracking weakness in the international market as investors took stock of the economic impact of the new coronavirus and awaited the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
M&M Financial gains 3% post Q3 nos: The share price rose over 3 percent on January 29 after the company posted 14.6 percent jump in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 365.3 crore. Revenue increased by 15.7 percent at Rs 2,580.6 crore versus Rs 2,230.4 crore.
Pivot Data:
Bajaj Finance allots debentures: The debenture allotment committee of the company on 28 January 2020, allotted 10100 secured redeemable non-convertibles debentures aggregating to Rs 1010 crore on private placement basis.