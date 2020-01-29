Market Live: Nifty above 12,150, Sensex up 300 pts; Tata Motors top gainer

Budget 2020: 'Govt could boost ailing sectors and inject liquidity'

The Budget will be announced on February 1, 2020 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The markets are currently undergoing a correction and have over the year witnessed the effects of a slowing economy. This year's Budget has a lot of hopes riding on it for a revival and a boost to the stock markets and the economy for the country, said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited.