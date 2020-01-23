Market Live: Indices off day's high, Nifty below 12,150; Zee Entertainment dips 5%

Live now
Jan 23, 2020 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod: Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fenofibrate Tablets USP, 54 mg and 160 mg.
Dilip Buildcon executes EPC project: The company has executed the EPC agreement with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for EPC Project in the state Uttar Pradesh.
Buzzing Stock: Share price of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained over 3 percent in the morning trade on January 23 after the company reported profit growth of 15.15 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,352 crore in the quarter ended December 2019, driven by lower tax cost (down 37 percent YoY) and operating income. Profit for the same quarter last year was Rs 2,041.62 crore. Morgan Stanley, Citi and Nomura are positive on the stock price.
Sensex is up 166.58 points or 0.41 percent at 41281.96, and the Nifty added 46.80 points at 12153.70
Buzzing Stock: Raymond share price was up 5 percent after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019. The company Q3FY20 net profit jumped to Rs 196.8 crore versus Rs 40 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Revenue of the company rose 12.5 percent at Rs 1,885.4 crore versus Rs 1,675.2 crore, YoY.
Cipla gets USFDA observations: Cipla share price shed 2.3 percent on January 23 after company received observations for its Goa facility after USFDA inspection.
RBL Bank dips 4% post weak Q3 nos: The share price fell 4 percent in the early trade on January 23 after Morgan Stanley has maintained underweight rating post Q3 numbers.
