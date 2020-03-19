Market Live: Mild recovery on D-St, Nifty above 8,000; Power Grid top gainer

Live now
Mar 19, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact
I haven't seen such a market in my career and finding it difficult to invest until the stability returns. We can't call this as a bottom, but the valuations are compelling, however removing capital gains tax will improve sentiment, said Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abbakkus Asset Management to CNBC-TV18.
The ban on short selling won't work in the current situation. The companies will have a cash flow and payment problem due to COVID-19 disruption, said Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Avendus Capital to CNBC-TV18.
China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time: NHC
China's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily report said that no new domestically transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus disease were reported on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.
Alphageo bags order: Alphageo (India) share price rose 7 percent on March 19 after company received a Notification of Award (NOA) of contract from Oil India for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in Oil's OALP areas of Mahanadi Basin, Odisha.
Indian benchmark indices slipped over 6 percent in the early trade, while India VIX rose 10 percent:
