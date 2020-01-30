Market Live: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty below 12,050; Yes Bank top loser

Live now
World Gold Council: Gold at record highs led to weak demand. Price increase had an impact on consumer sentiment. All consumer markets barring Egypt and turkey saw a drop. Gold demand in 2019 down 9 percent at 690.40 tonne. Central Banks bought 650 tonne in 2019.
Virus fears on Indian market temporary; history shows a sharp rise after such corrections
Market experts are assessing the impact of coronavirus viz-a-viz the 2002-2003 spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and several other such sudden outbreaks.
Buzzing: The Ramco Cements share price declined more than 3 percent on January 30 as HSBC has reiterated the reduce call after company’s December quarter numbers. Research house cut target to Rs 630 from Rs 640 per share.
D-Street Buzz: Pharma stocks tumble, Aurobindo Pharma falls 4%; YES Bank, Zee Ent drag
The Indian equity market has been jilted by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China spooking investors fearing that the virus outbreak may derail the pace of economic growth.
Sarda mines case: Supreme Court allowed JSPL to lift Rs 2,000 crore of iron ore from Sarda only after repayment of penalty dues by Sarda.
Axis Bank to allot debentures worth Rs 4175 cr: The bank approved the allotment of 41,750 Senior Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each (Debentures), for cash, at par aggregating to Rs 4,175 crore at coupon rate of 7.65% p.a on a private placement basis. The said Debentures is rated "AAA/Stable" by CRISIL and "AAA/Stable" by ICRA.
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee extended its morning losses and trading at day's low level at 71.45 per dollar versus Wednesday's close 71.25.
Experts say these stocks are likely to gain the most if income tax is tweaked
A reduction in personal income tax will lead to higher consumption and will be positive for many sectors, especially autos and consumers, said experts.