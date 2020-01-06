Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

Live now
Jan 06, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Larsen & Toubro with stop loss of Rs 1315 and target of Rs 1367 and TCS with stop loss of Rs 2150 and target of Rs 2275.
Gold, oil soar, shares slip as US and Iran trade threats: A gauge of Asian shares was toppled from an 18-month top on Monday as heightened Middle East tensions sent investors scurrying for the safety of gold, which hit a near seven-year high while oil jumped to four-month peaks.
Market Headstart | Info Edge, Muthoot and 3 other stocks moved to largecap category
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a loss of 55.5 points or 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,193-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Adani Ports, Sobha, HDFC, Force Motors, Ashoka Buildcon, Bank of Baroda
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Ceat - CARE Ratings re-affirmed the credit ratings of long term, short term bank facilities and commercial papers of the company Birlasoft - Chief financial officer Rajeev Gupta of the company resigns w.e.f.
Oil Prices: Oil prices added to recent gains on Monday, with Brent nearly at $70 a barrel as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruptions to supplies. Brent crude futures rose to a high of $69.95 a barrel and were at $69.65 a barrel at 0016 GMT, up $1.05, or 1.5%, from Friday’s settlement. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $63.86 a barrel, up 81 cents, or 1.3%, after touching an intraday high of $64.27.
US Markets: Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a US air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the US manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.92 points, or 0.81%, to 28,634.88. The S&P 500 lost 23 points, or 0.71%, to 3,234.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79%, to 9,020.77.