Market Live: Indian indices likely to open lower on weak global cues

US Markets: Wall Street's major indexes fell from record highs on Friday after a US air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions in the Middle East and a bigger-than-expected contraction in the US manufacturing sector raised concerns of slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 233.92 points, or 0.81%, to 28,634.88. The S&P 500 lost 23 points, or 0.71%, to 3,234.85. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 71.42 points, or 0.79%, to 9,020.77.