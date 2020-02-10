Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Live now
Feb 10, 2020 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Hot Stocks: Traders should continue with a 'buy on decline' strategy
What a spectacular past week it was for our markets, especially after seeing a massive knock of more than 300 points on the Budget Day.
Stocks in the news: ACC, M&M, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Britannia, Cipla, Om Metals, MGL
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Results Today: ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, Bharat Forge, Capacite Infraprojects, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Gail, GRASIM INDUSTRIES,
Indian ADRs ended in the red with Tata Motors DVR falling over 3 percent
Oil Prices: Oil prices on Monday extended their decline from an early January peak above $70 as the spectre of excess supplies loomed over the market after the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer.
Brent crude hit a low of $53.63 a barrel and was at $54.09 by 0100 GMT, down 38 cents. US West Texas Intermediate fell 38 cents to $49.94 a barrel after striking a low of $49.56.
US Markets: Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in the U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 225,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department's data showed, much higher than 160,000 job additions expected by economists polled by Reuters.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.67% to 29,182.58. The S&P 500 dropped 0.26% to 3,337.11 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.14% at 9,559.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 12 things to know
The Indian market consolidated after a fierce four days of gains pushing benchmark indices above crucial resistance levels. The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed 41,000 while Nifty50 also climbed above Mount 12K.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 20 points loss or 0.17 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 12,064-level on the Singaporean Exchange.