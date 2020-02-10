Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Oil Prices: Oil prices on Monday extended their decline from an early January peak above $70 as the spectre of excess supplies loomed over the market after the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer.

Brent crude hit a low of $53.63 a barrel and was at $54.09 by 0100 GMT, down 38 cents. US West Texas Intermediate fell 38 cents to $49.94 a barrel after striking a low of $49.56.