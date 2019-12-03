Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 12,000, Sensex down 127 pts; metals, banks top drags

Market at close: Nifty metal along with the PSU bank index shed over 2 percent each. Bajaj Auto, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while YES Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors DVR and Vedanta were the top drags.

YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel and TCS were the most active stocks. About 851 shares have advanced, 1592 shares declined, and 198 shares are unchanged.