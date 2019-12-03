Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 12,000, Sensex down 127 pts; metals, banks top drags

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 03, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Expert view:
Asian Markets:
Oil Update:
European Markets:
Stocks filtered by P/BV:
Market update:
Market update:
Repo rate cut expected:
Caplin Point gets USFDA approval:
IFCI receives bids for stake sale in NSE:
Max India gets IRDA approval for divestment:
Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA:
Rupee Update:
Nifty below 12,000:
Maruti Suzuki to hike prices:
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO oversubscribed by 2 times:
NMDC slips 3%:
Vodafone Idea slips 10%:
Biocon launches Ogivri in US market:
Rupee Opens:
Dollar Update:
Oil Update:
US Markets:
Asian Markets:
Expert view: Investor sentiment, in the near-term, is likely to be muted given the weak macro data. Further, RBI monetary policy on December 5 will be crucial as at least 25 bps rate cut is expected. The central bank is likely to place economic growth at the forefront despite higher inflation. On the global front, the recent tariffs by the US on steel imports from Brazil and Argentina may make investors jittery over global trade concerns. We suggest buying on dips amid market volatility.
-Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.
Market at close: Nifty metal along with the PSU bank index shed over 2 percent each. Bajaj Auto, TCS and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while YES Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors DVR and Vedanta were the top drags.
YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Airtel and TCS were the most active stocks. About 851 shares have advanced, 1592 shares declined, and 198 shares are unchanged.
Stocks filtered by P/E: This is an abbreviation of a stock's price-to-earnings ratio. The price-to-earnings ratio is a stock's share price divided by earnings per share for the company's most recent four quarters. A projected P/E divides the share price by estimated earnings per share for the coming four quarters.
The following stocks are believed to be undervalued as their respective Individual P/E is below their Sector P/E.
For more information, check Stock Screener
Asian Markets: Asiaan shares mostly fell on December 3 following negative trade developments overnight as US President Donald Trump said that he will reinstate tariffs on US steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina.
Hang Seng index declined 0.17 percent. The Nikkei 225 closed 0.64 percent lower at 23,379.81 while the Topix index shed 0.45 percent to end its trading day at 1,706.73. South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.38 percent to close at 2,084.07. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 2.19 percent to close at 6,712.30.
Oil rises as Saudi Arabia pushes for further supply cuts
Oil prices gained on Tuesday, as hopes rose for OPEC and its allies to agree deeper output cuts when they meet this week, although gains were limited, amid some analysts’ scepticism over the achievement of further reductions.
Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, to USD 61.09 a barrel by 0516 GMT, after having gained 0.7 percent on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 25 cents, or 0.5 percent, at USD 56.21 a barrel.
Indian banks need $7 bn additional capital: Fitch
Indian banks need an additional USD 7 billion (Rs 50,000 crore) equity by 2020-21 to support loan growth and cover for bad loans, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday adding a slowing economy could exacerbate asset-quality tension for a sector grappling with weak recoveries and ageing provisions.
In its 2020 Outlook for 'Asia-Pacific Emerging Market Banks', the rating agency maintained a negative outlook on Indian banks, based on its expectations of continued weak performance despite trends showing this could be past the trough, and ongoing capital requirements.
"Non-bank stress coupled with rising macro headwinds pose further challenges for asset quality, particularly at state banks which continue to experience capital constraints, delays in bad-loan recoveries, and poor earnings. More capital is needed to insulate the banks' weak balance sheets and to sustain loan growth," it said. Read More