Market Live: Global cues, SGX Nifty hint at a strong start on Budget Day

GST Collections Some good news coming in ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget.

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) witnessed a substantial jump, crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in January from Rs 94,726 crore in December, the finance ministry said.

The final figures and details of collections for the entire month of January will be will be released on February 2.

"This increase has been achieved despite various tax relief measures implemented by the GST Council to lower the tax burden on the consumers," the finance ministry said in a tweet.