Market Live: Global cues, SGX Nifty hint at a strong start on Budget Day

US markets end higher: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq extended a rally on Thursday as strong earnings from Facebook Inc added to optimism after the Federal Reserve's dovish remarks, while investors waited for the outcome of US-China trade talks.
Asian markets trade higher: Asian shares ticked up to four-month highs on Friday on hopes the leaders from the United States and China could strike a trade deal and as the Federal Reserve appeared to have all but abandoned a plan to raise borrowing rates further.
Feb 01, 07:24 AM (IST)
Feb 01, 07:14 AM (IST)
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 48.50 points or 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,904-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Apart from live updates from the market, we have several expert voices lined up for you, who will tell you how to make money in this market.
Feb 01, 06:17 AM (IST)
Good morning, readers. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street on this very important Budget day. Stay tuned to this space for all the news and views from the D-Street as it gets ready to hear out the NDA government's final Budget before General Elections.
highlights
SGX Nifty Update:
GST Collections
Interim Budget could contain farm income support package; funds for stuck realty projects
The budget will also likely contain a retail trade policy, defining the rules of the game amid a bitter tug-of-war between transnational ecommerce giants and the local traders.
Comment | Ahead of Budget 2019, how is the market positioned?
Shishir Asthana The market seems to have realised that we must have a pre-budget rally just a day before the budget. The BSE benchmark index Sensex shot up 665 points while the NSE Nifty rocketed by 179 points.
Nifty Futures on the Singaporean Exchange are up over 200 points. The crucial level of 10,900 has been crossed.
Comment | What you should look out for in Budget 2019
Centre revises FY18 GDP growth rate to 7.2% from 6.7%
The Indian economy grew at 7.2 percent in 2017-18, as compared to earlier estimates of 6.7 percent, according to first revised estimates of GDP released by the central statistics office.
GST Collections Some good news coming in ahead of the presentation of the Interim Budget.
Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) witnessed a substantial jump, crossing Rs 1 lakh crore in January from Rs 94,726 crore in December, the finance ministry said.
The final figures and details of collections for the entire month of January will be will be released on February 2.
"This increase has been achieved despite various tax relief measures implemented by the GST Council to lower the tax burden on the consumers," the finance ministry said in a tweet.
Interim Budget 2019: 25 stocks that brokerages are betting on to play the event
The market sentiment is slightly cautious ahead of the Interim Budget on February 1. The Interim Budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes.
