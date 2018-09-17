Market Live: Gap-down start on D-Street! Sensex falls over 300 pts, Nifty gives up 11,450; rupee down 1%

BROKERAGES ON GOVERNMENT MEASURES TO BOOST RUPEE

HDFC Bank in its report on the government measures said that the steps may not result in a significant shift in fund flows. Further, it added that the measures are better suited when the sentiment in global markets is positive.

Meanwhile, HSBC believes that the steps were announced to encourage inflows and boost the rupee. Having said that, policy action will need to get the sequencing right in order to be effective, it said, adding that it is expecting 50 basis points rate hike in Q4CY18.

It highlighted that global pressures & fundamentals still matter more in short run for rupee.