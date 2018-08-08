Market Live: Nifty tests 11,450, Sensex up 200 points; pharma drags

Market Update: The benchmark indices extended their gains in the final hour of trading with Nifty trading above 11,450.

The Sensex up 223.82 points at 37,889.62, and the Nifty up 61.90 points at 11,451.40. About 1238 shares have advanced, 1382 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

Except pharma and auto, all other sectoral indices are trading in green