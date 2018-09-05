Market Live: Flat start on D-Street! Nifty trades below 11,550; pharma gains

Market opens: It’s a flat start to the market on Wednesday morning, even as tepid global cues and a strengthening dollar weighing on investors’ concerns. The Nifty is trading below 11,550 range.

The Sensex is down 19.23 points or 0.05% at 38138.69, while the Nifty is up 1.70 points or 0.01% at 11522.00. The market breadth is narrow as 271 shares advanced, against a decline of 245 shares, while 63 shares were unchanged.

Weakness in the metals space has continued, with the Nifty Metal index falling over a percent, while auto and banks are trading in the red. Pharmaceutical names are the big gainers. The Nifty Midcap index is lower, down around 0.20 percent.

Globally, the market has been jittery as Facebook and Nike dragged US markets, while Asian markets too are wary of