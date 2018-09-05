Market Live: Flat start on D-Street! Nifty trades below 11,550; pharma gains

Live now
Sep 05, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Goldiam International rises nearly 8% on export order win worth Rs 140cr
Shares of Goldiam International added nearly 8 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company bagged an export order worth Rs 140 crore.
Market opens: It’s a flat start to the market on Wednesday morning, even as tepid global cues and a strengthening dollar weighing on investors’ concerns. The Nifty is trading below 11,550 range.
The Sensex is down 19.23 points or 0.05% at 38138.69, while the Nifty is up 1.70 points or 0.01% at 11522.00. The market breadth is narrow as 271 shares advanced, against a decline of 245 shares, while 63 shares were unchanged.
Weakness in the metals space has continued, with the Nifty Metal index falling over a percent, while auto and banks are trading in the red. Pharmaceutical names are the big gainers. The Nifty Midcap index is lower, down around 0.20 percent.
Globally, the market has been jittery as Facebook and Nike dragged US markets, while Asian markets too are wary of
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened higher by 18 paise at 71.40 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.58.
Yesterday the rupee plunged by 37 paise to end at a record low of 71.58 against Monday's closing 71.21 per dollar.
Rupee continued its record fall for the fifth straight session against US dollar.
On Tuesday, rupee managed to open on positive note but after witnessing wide swings, it finally closed at its historic low of 71.58.
Market at pre-open: On the pre-opening rates, equity benchmarks are trading higher on Wednesday morning. The Nifty is trading below 11,550.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 86.27 points or 0.23% at 38244.19, and the Nifty up 6.10 points or 0.05% at 11526.40.
Global markets are currently in the red, with a further strengthening in the dollar. This could keep D-Street is in focus.
The Indian rupee has opened at 71.40 per US dollar.
Fortis saga: Shivinder Singh moves NCLT against elder brother Malvinder
Shivinder Singh, former Ranbaxy promoter and founder of Fortis Healthcare, on Tuesday said he had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against his elder brother Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani, former chairman and managing director Religare Enterprises, alleging oppression and mismanagement of RHC Holding, Religare and Fortis.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all the news, views and analysis from the markets in India and around the world.