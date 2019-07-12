Market Live: Sensex extends gains, Nifty reclaims 11,600 in opening; Yes Bank top gainer

Live now
Jul 12, 2019 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Salzer Electronics completed acquisition of Kaycee Industries (Acquired 72.32 percent shares from promoters of Kaycee Industries Ltd).
Eveready Industries in focus
Yes Bank acquired 39,10,000 (5.38 percent) equity shares of company and 21,21,903 (2.29 percent) shares by invoking pledged on promoters holding.
Kotak Raises ICICI Bank Target
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained buy call on ICICI Bank and raised price target to Rs 510 from Rs 460 apiece as balance sheet is getting stronger and valuation is inexpensive.
"Business is back on track to deliver normalised levels of return on equities by FY20-21," the brokerage said, adding there’s negligible risk in the corporate portfolio.
SBI puts up for sale two NPA accounts to recover dues of Rs309cr
State Bank of India has put up for sale two financial assets to asset reconstruction companies, NBFCs and other financial institutions to recover dues of more than Rs 309 crore, Moneycontrol reported. In terms of the bank's policy for sale of financial assets, the bank is placing Rajashree Sugars and Chemicals and Shree Vaishnavi Ispat for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs, it said in the expression of invitation for the sale process
Technical Outlook
"Technically, the Nifty could now face resistance at 11,627-11,648 band, while 11,536 could provide support. Auto, Metals and Healthcare indices could do well. Among stock under coverage, Majesco, SBI, Dr Reddys, Birla Corp, Bharat Forge, Indusind Bank, DCB Bank could do well," Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.
Market Outlook
Indian markets are expected to open flat tracking mixed global cues. Global news flows and Q1 earnings are expected to remain key monitorables, going ahead, ICICI Direct said.
On July 11, domestic markets ended positively on the back of strong global cues and US dollar weakness. US markets ended mixed on the back of marginally higher US consumer inflation and weakness in technology stocks.
Rupee Opening
The Indian rupee has opened lower at 68.45 against the US dollar, compared to Thursday's close of 68.44 a dollar.
Market Pre-Opening
Benchmark indices were higher in pre-opening trade with the Sensex rising 310.36 points to 39,133.47 and the Nifty50 climbing 13.30 points to 11,596.20.
Results on July 12
Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Karnataka Bank, Sangam (India), TRF, Hathway Cable & Datacom, GNA Axles, Infomedia Press, 3i Infotech and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure will announce their quarterly earnings today.
SGX Nifty fell 3 points, indicating consolidation day for market.