Market Live: Equities trade lower, but off day's lows; Tata Motors trims losses

Market opens It’s a negative start to this Friday morning, with the Sensex falling nearly 200 points, while the Nifty is holding 11,000-mark.

The Sensex is down 191.77 points or 0.52% at 36779.32, and the Nifty down 48.60 points or 0.44% at 11020.80. The market breadth is negative as 195 shares advanced, against a decline of 253 shares, while 30 shares were unchanged.

All sectoral indices are trading in the red, with maximum cuts visible in automobiles, metals, banks and infra names. The Nifty Midcap index is down around half a percent.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, BPCL and Grasim are the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Vedanta, and Zee Entertainment lost the most.