Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,850; PSU banks underperform

Jun 13, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
D-Street Buzz: Nifty PSU Bank underperforms dragged by PNB; YES Bank tanks 9%, hits new 52-week low
The top gainers from the NSE include BPCL, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC and Power Grid while the top losers are YES Bank, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Tata Motors and Grasim Industries.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty below 11,850.
The Sensex is down 240.21 points at 39,516.60, while Nifty is down 68.40 points at 11,837.80. About 529 shares have advanced, 1473 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.
FII View: India trading at a premium but offers comparatively reasonable growth
Auto demand is currently in a deep recession.
Japanese brokerage firm Nomura downgraded top cement companies - Ambuja Cements, ACC and Shree Cement to neutral from buy. Hence, stocks corrected 2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.87 percent respectively intraday on June 13.
Reliance Capital calls auditor's observations 'baseless and unjustified'
In a letter to Reliance Capital, PwC said it felt compelled to withdraw from the audit of the company's fiscal year 2018/19 accounts after not receiving "satisfactory response" to its queries.
Maithan Alloys declared as H1 bidder in the auction of Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys (under liquidation) as a going concem.
Cords Cable Industries has received registration for inclusion in the List of RDSO Vendors for Developmental Orders from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (Government of lndia-Ministry of Railways).
NMDC in Focus
Shares fell more than 5 percent as company's operations in Chhattisgarh mines have been shut for past couple of days.
Chhattisgarh mines contributed 70 percent to NMDC's sales in FY19.
Q4 earnings season comes to an end: Brokerages handpick over 30 stocks to buy
With a stable government in place for the next five years and acceleration in pro-reforms agenda, faster earnings recovery is expected over the next two years, Sharekhan said
Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank Plunge
Yes Bank shares plunged 9 percent and IndusInd Bank tanked 6 percent intraday after global brokerage house UBS slashed price target sharply by 47 percent and 18 percent respectively, citing weak earnings going ahead.
UBS downgraded IndusInd Bank to sell and cut price target to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,700 earlier while in case of Yes Bank, the brokerage maintained sell rating and slashed target to Rs 90 from Rs 170 apiece, but favoured Axis Bank & ICICI Bank.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended the morning losses with Nifty slipped below 11,850 mark.
At 10:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 193.99 points or 0.49% at 39562.82, and the Nifty down 59.70 points or 0.50% at 11846.50. About 526 shares have advanced, 1091 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.
Jet Airways plunges 14%: Shares of Jet Airways plunged more than 14 percent on June 13 after stock exchanges decided to impose trading restrictions on the beleaguered airline.
Adani wins final approval for long delayed Australian coal mine
Adani has said that is ready to start construction "within days" of receiving the permit for its Carmichael mine that would produce 8-10 million tonnes of thermal coal a year, and cost up to $1.5 billion.
Buzzing: Shares of Tiger Logistics rose 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company bagged contract for handling the export logistics.
Crude Update: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, after slumping as much as 4% in the previous session to nearly five-month lows on the back of a further buildup in US crude stockpiles and worries about lower demand growth.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on June 13 with Nifty below 11,900 level.
The Sensex is down 130.34 points at 39,626.47, while Nifty is down 39.70 points at 11,866.50. About 224 shares have advanced, 385 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged.
DHFL, Jet Airways, Indiabulls Housing, Infosys, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ONGC, Grasim, Hero Motocorp, Britannia and HUL are among major losers on the indices, while gainers are BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac.
All the sectoral indices are trading lower led by IT, metal, infra, FMCG, bank and auto.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.34 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 69.34.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 11,900.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 9.62 points or 0.02% at 39747.19, and the Nifty down 32.70 points or 0.27% at 11873.50.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Morgan Stanley on Avenue Supermarts
Underweight Call, Target At Rs 1,120 per share
As Per DMart, price competition within industry has increased in last 18-24 months
Price differential between DMart & the competition has diminished
Rising competition may blunt DMart's first-mover advantage
In our base case, we assume 12% SSSG for FY20
Deutsche Bank on cement companies
Q1 shaping up to be a strong quarter led by better pricing
UltraTech & ACC are our top sector picks
Continue to prefer North & Central over South & East India
Risk of government intervention raising concerns on pricing
Deutsche Bank on Ceat
Hold rating, target at Rs 1,050 per share
Near-term demand outlook remains muted
Nomura on Ambuja Cements
Downgrade to neutral from buy, target cut to Rs 240 from Rs 295 per share
May see lowest volume/earnings growth among large cap peers
Nomura on Shree Cement
Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 21,500 from Rs 18,000 per share
Earnings outlook good, but valuations are becoming expensive
Nomura on ACC
Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,700 per share
With capacity utilisations at 90%, cycle upside benefits seem limited
See 27% earnings CAGR over 2 years, but may be at risk if price increase is lower
Nomura on Macro Data
CPI inflation of 3.05% broadly in-line with expectations
Food inflation unsurprisingly picked up, increasing to 1.8%
Core inflation eased as expected to 4.1% from an upwardly revised 4.7% in April
IIP growth improved to 3.4% YoY in April, much better than expected
Expect headline inflation to average 3.5% in H2
See 25 bps rate cut in August on below-target inflation & likely growth disappointment
Deutsche Bank on Macro Data
May CPI in-line, April IIP better than expected
More rate cuts by monetary policy committee likely
Forecasting CPI inflation to be in the range of 3.1-3.3% through June-September
While April IIP data is encouraging, overall growth momentum remains weak
Expect one more 25 bps rate cut in August/October policy
Morgan Stanley on Macro Data
IIP reading improved to six-month high in April
Broad-based acceleration in sector wise classification
Infrastructure & construction production disappointed
Barclays on Macro Data
Core inflation moves down, we lower our FY19-20 CPI forecast
Uptick in May CPI print driven by a rise in food prices & adverse base effects
Average inflation in Q2CY19 so far stands at 3.02%
Lower FY20 CPI forecast to 3.7% from 4.1% previously
Another 25 bps repo rate cut in August is our baseline forecast
Deutsche Bank on insurance companies
May was another month of strong growth for private sector; mkt share loss is optical
Do not expect private sector to sustain the high growth momentum of first 2 months
SBI Life & HDFC Life post strong growth; ICICI Prudential sees mixed growth
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 2 stocks which could give 15-18% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat-to-negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19 points or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,906-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 26.50 points or 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,899-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Wipro ,SAIL, Music Broadcast, PFC, Tiger Logistics, Reliance Nippon
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Tata Motors : Group May total global wholesale sales down 23 percent at 82,374 units YoY. JLR global sales at 39,895 units.
US markets end lower: Wall Street ended down slightly on Wednesday, with bank stocks declining as prospects of a US interest rate cut rose and energy shares tumbling along with oil prices.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things to know
The market snapped a three-day winning streak to close sharply lower on June 12 as traders turned cautious ahead of the factory and retail inflation data expected later in the day.
Asian markets trade lower: Asian stocks stuttered on Thursday, dogged by the uncertainty over an intractable US-China trade dispute, while oil prices flirted with five-month lows thanks to higher U.S. crude inventories and a bleaker demand outlook.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.