you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 13, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,850; PSU banks underperform

Except infra, all other sectoral indices are trading lower led by IT, metal, FMCG, bank and auto.

  • Jun 13, 11:33 AM (IST)

    Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's low level with Nifty below 11,850.

    The Sensex is down 240.21 points at 39,516.60, while Nifty is down 68.40 points at 11,837.80. About 529 shares have advanced, 1473 shares declined, and 78 shares are unchanged.

  • Jun 13, 11:17 AM (IST)

    Japanese brokerage firm Nomura downgraded top cement companies - Ambuja Cements, ACC and Shree Cement to neutral from buy. Hence, stocks corrected 2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.87 percent respectively intraday on June 13.

  • Jun 13, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Maithan Alloys declared as H1 bidder in the auction of Impex Metal & Ferro Alloys (under liquidation) as a going concem.

  • Jun 13, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Cords Cable Industries has received registration for inclusion in the List of RDSO Vendors for Developmental Orders from Research Designs & Standards Organisation (Government of lndia-Ministry of Railways).

  • Jun 13, 10:38 AM (IST)

    Japanese brokerage firm Nomura downgraded top cement companies - Ambuja Cements, ACC and Shree Cement to neutral from buy. Hence, stocks corrected 2 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.87 percent respectively intraday.

  • Jun 13, 10:32 AM (IST)

    NMDC in Focus

    Shares fell more than 5 percent as company's operations in Chhattisgarh mines have been shut for past couple of days.

    Chhattisgarh mines contributed 70 percent to NMDC's sales in FY19.

  • Jun 13, 10:18 AM (IST)

    Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank Plunge

    Yes Bank shares plunged 9 percent and IndusInd Bank tanked 6 percent intraday after global brokerage house UBS slashed price target sharply by 47 percent and 18 percent respectively, citing weak earnings going ahead.

    UBS downgraded IndusInd Bank to sell and cut price target to Rs 1,400 from Rs 1,700 earlier while in case of Yes Bank, the brokerage maintained sell rating and slashed target to Rs 90 from Rs 170 apiece, but favoured Axis Bank & ICICI Bank.

  • Jun 13, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Tata Motors Group global wholesales slips 23% in May 2019: The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in May 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 82,374 units, down by 23%, over May 2018.

  • Jun 13, 10:04 AM (IST)

    Market Update: Benchmark indices extended the morning losses with Nifty slipped below 11,850 mark.

    At 10:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 193.99 points or 0.49% at 39562.82, and the Nifty down 59.70 points or 0.50% at 11846.50. About 526 shares have advanced, 1091 shares declined, and 65 shares are unchanged.

  • Jun 13, 09:58 AM (IST)

    Jet Airways plunges 14%: Shares of Jet Airways plunged more than 14 percent on June 13 after stock exchanges decided to impose trading restrictions on the beleaguered airline.

  • Jun 13, 09:36 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Tiger Logistics rose 3 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company bagged contract for handling the export logistics.

  • Jun 13, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, after slumping as much as 4% in the previous session to nearly five-month lows on the back of a further buildup in US crude stockpiles and worries about lower demand growth.

  • Jun 13, 09:19 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on June 13 with Nifty below 11,900 level.

    The Sensex is down 130.34 points at 39,626.47, while Nifty is down 39.70 points at 11,866.50. About 224 shares have advanced, 385 shares declined, and 34 shares are unchanged. 

    DHFL, Jet Airways, Indiabulls Housing, Infosys, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, ONGC, Grasim, Hero Motocorp, Britannia and HUL are among major losers on the indices, while gainers are BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Asian Paints, Berger Paints and Kansai Nerolac.

    All the sectoral indices are trading lower led by IT, metal, infra, FMCG, bank and auto.

  • Jun 13, 09:10 AM (IST)

  • Jun 13, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 69.34 per dollar on Thursday against previous close 69.34.

  • Jun 13, 09:02 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session with Nifty below 11,900.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 9.62 points or 0.02% at 39747.19, and the Nifty down 32.70 points or 0.27% at 11873.50.

  • Jun 13, 08:53 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Morgan Stanley on Avenue Supermarts
    Underweight Call, Target At Rs 1,120 per share
    As Per DMart, price competition within industry has increased in last 18-24 months
    Price differential between DMart & the competition has diminished
    Rising competition may blunt DMart's first-mover advantage
    In our base case, we assume 12% SSSG for FY20

    Deutsche Bank on cement companies
    Q1 shaping up to be a strong quarter led by better pricing
    UltraTech & ACC are our top sector picks
    Continue to prefer North & Central over South & East India
    Risk of government intervention raising concerns on pricing

    Deutsche Bank on Ceat
    Hold rating, target at Rs 1,050 per share
    Near-term demand outlook remains muted

    Nomura on Ambuja Cements
    Downgrade to neutral from buy, target cut to Rs 240 from Rs 295 per share
    May see lowest volume/earnings growth among large cap peers

    Nomura on Shree Cement
    Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 21,500 from Rs 18,000 per share
    Earnings outlook good, but valuations are becoming expensive

    Nomura on ACC
    Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,700 per share
    With capacity utilisations at 90%, cycle upside benefits seem limited
    See 27% earnings CAGR over 2 years, but may be at risk if price increase is lower

    Nomura on Macro Data
    CPI inflation of 3.05% broadly in-line with expectations 
    Food inflation unsurprisingly picked up, increasing to 1.8%
    Core inflation eased as expected to 4.1% from an upwardly revised 4.7% in April
    IIP growth improved to 3.4% YoY in April, much better than expected 
    Expect headline inflation to average 3.5% in H2
    See 25 bps rate cut in August on below-target inflation & likely growth disappointment 

    Deutsche Bank on Macro Data
    May CPI in-line, April IIP better than expected
    More rate cuts by monetary policy committee likely
    Forecasting CPI inflation to be in the range of 3.1-3.3% through June-September
    While April IIP data is encouraging, overall growth momentum remains weak
    Expect one more 25 bps rate cut in August/October policy

    Morgan Stanley on Macro Data
    IIP reading improved to six-month high in April
    Broad-based acceleration in sector wise classification
    Infrastructure & construction production disappointed

    Barclays on Macro Data
    Core inflation moves down, we lower our FY19-20 CPI forecast
    Uptick in May CPI print driven by a rise in food prices & adverse base effects
    Average inflation in Q2CY19 so far stands at 3.02%
    Lower FY20 CPI forecast to 3.7% from 4.1% previously
    Another 25 bps repo rate cut in August is our baseline forecast

    Deutsche Bank on insurance companies
    May was another month of strong growth for private sector; mkt share loss is optical
    Do not expect private sector to sustain the high growth momentum of first 2 months
    SBI Life & HDFC Life post strong growth; ICICI Prudential sees mixed growth

  • Jun 13, 08:33 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader indices in India, a fall of 26.50 points or 0.22 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,899-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 13, 08:12 AM (IST)

    US markets end lower: Wall Street ended down slightly on Wednesday, with bank stocks declining as prospects of a US interest rate cut rose and energy shares tumbling along with oil prices.

  • Jun 13, 07:45 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade lower: Asian stocks stuttered on Thursday, dogged by the uncertainty over an intractable US-China trade dispute, while oil prices flirted with five-month lows thanks to higher U.S. crude inventories and a bleaker demand outlook.

  • Jun 13, 07:31 AM (IST)

  • Jun 13, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

