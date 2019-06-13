Market Live: Sensex falls 200 points, Nifty below 11,850; PSU banks underperform

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Morgan Stanley on Avenue Supermarts

Underweight Call, Target At Rs 1,120 per share

As Per DMart, price competition within industry has increased in last 18-24 months

Price differential between DMart & the competition has diminished

Rising competition may blunt DMart's first-mover advantage

In our base case, we assume 12% SSSG for FY20

Deutsche Bank on cement companies

Q1 shaping up to be a strong quarter led by better pricing

UltraTech & ACC are our top sector picks

Continue to prefer North & Central over South & East India

Risk of government intervention raising concerns on pricing

Deutsche Bank on Ceat

Hold rating, target at Rs 1,050 per share

Near-term demand outlook remains muted

Nomura on Ambuja Cements

Downgrade to neutral from buy, target cut to Rs 240 from Rs 295 per share

May see lowest volume/earnings growth among large cap peers

Nomura on Shree Cement

Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 21,500 from Rs 18,000 per share

Earnings outlook good, but valuations are becoming expensive

Nomura on ACC

Downgrade to neutral from buy, target raised to Rs 1,750 from Rs 1,700 per share

With capacity utilisations at 90%, cycle upside benefits seem limited

See 27% earnings CAGR over 2 years, but may be at risk if price increase is lower

Nomura on Macro Data

CPI inflation of 3.05% broadly in-line with expectations

Food inflation unsurprisingly picked up, increasing to 1.8%

Core inflation eased as expected to 4.1% from an upwardly revised 4.7% in April

IIP growth improved to 3.4% YoY in April, much better than expected

Expect headline inflation to average 3.5% in H2

See 25 bps rate cut in August on below-target inflation & likely growth disappointment

Deutsche Bank on Macro Data

May CPI in-line, April IIP better than expected

More rate cuts by monetary policy committee likely

Forecasting CPI inflation to be in the range of 3.1-3.3% through June-September

While April IIP data is encouraging, overall growth momentum remains weak

Expect one more 25 bps rate cut in August/October policy

Morgan Stanley on Macro Data

IIP reading improved to six-month high in April

Broad-based acceleration in sector wise classification

Infrastructure & construction production disappointed

Barclays on Macro Data

Core inflation moves down, we lower our FY19-20 CPI forecast

Uptick in May CPI print driven by a rise in food prices & adverse base effects

Average inflation in Q2CY19 so far stands at 3.02%

Lower FY20 CPI forecast to 3.7% from 4.1% previously

Another 25 bps repo rate cut in August is our baseline forecast

Deutsche Bank on insurance companies

May was another month of strong growth for private sector; mkt share loss is optical

Do not expect private sector to sustain the high growth momentum of first 2 months

SBI Life & HDFC Life post strong growth; ICICI Prudential sees mixed growth