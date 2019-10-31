Closing Bell: Nifty ends Oct series above 11,850, Sensex off record high; Yes Bank gains 23%

Since past one-week USD-INR spot has been trading in a broad range of 70.65-71.10, on slight optimism over US-China trade deal and hopes of Fed rate cut. Yesterday, FOMC lowered its interest rate by 25bps to 1.5-1.75%. The move was highly expected and was discounted by the market, that is why we did not see much appreciation in rupee, said Rahul Gupta, Head of Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"In our view the uncertainty regarding US-China trade war and Britain’s divorce from the European Union will continue the slowdown and Fed may have to continue easing again in 2020, not aggressively though."

"Going Forward, We expect USD-INR to continue to trade in a border range with bearish view. 70.65 will act as a crucial support in spot, a break of which can take prices to 70.50, while a bounce from there can lead to 71.20," he added.