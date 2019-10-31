Market Live: Nifty holds 11,900, Sensex erases some gains after hitting record high

JK Tyre jumps 14%: Shares of JK Tyre added over 14 percent on October 31 after the company reported a strong set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2019.

The company reported a 227 percent YoY jump in its Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 170.1 crore versus Rs 52 crore, while revenue was down 13.6 percent at Rs 2,155 crore versus Rs 2,493.8 crore.