Market Live: Nifty holds 11,900, Sensex erases some gains after hitting record high

Oct 31, 2019 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2: Net profit jumped 81.6 percent at Rs 22.1 crore against Rs 12.1 crore, while NII rose 15.1 percent at Rs 100.6 crore versus Rs 87.4 crore, YoY.
Gross NPA was down at 7.06 percent, while net NPA was down at 1.65 percent, QoQ.
Buzzing: Shares of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) rallied 5.85 percent to hit new 52-week high of Rs 311.85 on October 31 after strong earnings reported by the company in quarter ended September 2019. While having a buy call on the stock with a target price at Rs 325, JM Financial said Tata Global reported a strong Q2 performance albeit with some help from an easy base
Shares of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 5 percent on October 31 after company received establishment inspection report (EIR) from USFDA. The company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), as per company release.
JK Tyre jumps 14%: Shares of JK Tyre added over 14 percent on October 31 after the company reported a strong set of numbers in the quarter ended September 2019.
The company reported a 227 percent YoY jump in its Q2FY20 net profit at Rs 170.1 crore versus Rs 52 crore, while revenue was down 13.6 percent at Rs 2,155 crore versus Rs 2,493.8 crore.
Priya Misra of TD Securities in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said that there could be a renewed bout of volatility and not very positive on financials in general.
India is the only economy where we have seen some structural reforms, she added.
Vikas Khemani of Carnelian Capital Advisor LLP in an interview with CNBC-TV18 said, the upward momentum in the economy is likely to continue as the capital is coming in from the overseas investors.
There is not lack of demand but there is a lack of supply credit in the economy, he further said.