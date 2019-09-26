App
Sep 26, 2019 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 11,500 after Trump says US-China trade deal may happen soon

All the sectoral indices are trading higher led by the auto, metal, FMCG, energy, IT, infra and pharma. BSE Midcap and smallcap are trading with marginal gains.

highlights

  • Sep 26, 09:39 AM (IST)

    Buzzing: Shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL) rose nearly 4 percent on September 26 after company entered into an agreements to acquire a 100 percent stake in European firm.

  • Sep 26, 09:26 AM (IST)

  • Sep 26, 09:18 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices on the back of firm global cues.

    The Sensex is up 147.33 points at 38740.85, while Nifty up 50.80 points at 11491. About 413 shares have advanced, 136 shares declined, and 25 shares are unchanged. 

    Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, InterGlobe Aviation, Sterlite Tech, Indiabulls Housing, M&M, Cipla, IOC, ONGC, BPCL, IndusInd Bank, IndusInd Bank are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Axis Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys.

  • Sep 26, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 71.03.

  • Sep 26, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session on September 26.

    At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 160.48 points or 0.42% at 38754.00, and the Nifty up 36.20 points or 0.32% at 11476.40.

  • Sep 26, 08:42 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source - CNBC-TV18:

    HSBC on MOIL
    Upgrade to buy from hold, target unchanged at Rs 180 per share
    Co supported by healthy margins from the low-cost operations
    Valuation at current levels looks attractive
    Cut FY20-22 EBIT estimates by 13-21% on an increase in unit cost
    Negative impact largely offset at profit level by corporate tax cut

    CLSA on Cements
    Pick-up only after festival season
    Limited benefit from lower income tax 
    Demand growth continues to be weak 
    Demand may pick up only from Nov/Dec
    Prices in September down mildly across most markets 
    Stocks may stay rangebound in the near term
    Our top 12-month picks are Ambuja, Ramco & UltraTech

    CLSA on Telecoms
    4G ramp-up key to market share gains
    Over the past two years, mobile’s active subscriber base has declined 5 crore
    3G/4G subscribers have doubled to 58.6 crore to 50% penetration
    An increase in 4G subscribers is the key metric to track
    In last 6 months, Bharti Airtel has stepped up its 4G rollout
    Positive on Reliance Jio & Bharti Airtel
    For Vodafone Idea, out-of-control gearing is our key concern

    CLSA on Zee Entertainment
    Slash FY20-22 ad revenue forecast by 5%
    Domestic subscriptions are surging with the new tariff regime
    Corporate tax rate cut driving upgrades to our FY20-22 earnings
    Risk to share pledging crisis remains despite extension for loan repayment
    Positive on stocks due to growing business & compelling valuation 
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 450 from Rs 515 per share

    Citi on Autos
    Sep 2019 retails could be ahead of Aug but don’t start festivities yet
    For the first 24 days, Sep PV new registrations up 17% vs similar period in Aug
    On a YoY Basis, we have seen a 20% growth
    For 2-wheeler, trends are even better
    2-wheeler new registrations for Sep 1- 24 up 30% vs 27% in Aug 
    Maintain Maruti as top sector pick

    Citi on L&T Infotech
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,825 per share
    Q3FY20 could see a pick-up in revenue growth 
    PAT margins will likely be in the range of 14-15%
    In medium term, expect co to deliver better growth Vs Peers
    Co is the only buy in IT midcap space

    Goldman Sachs on OMCs 
    Upgrade HPCL, IOC to buy & neutral on BPCL
    See higher refining margin & range-bound crude prices in medium term

    Morgan Stanley On IndiGo
    Overweight call, target at Rs 2,261 per share
    Rising intl mix, share of NEOs & healthy fare environment keep us OW 
    Keep Core earnings estimates largely unchanged 
    Reported EPS goes down 16% in FY20 due to Ind-AS 116 
    MTM of balance sheet liabilities will add one-off non-cash FX losses in FY20 
    P&L, BS now reflect the new accounting standard 

    Credit Suisse on Jubilant Food 
    Cut SSSG estimate for FY20 To 4.5%
    Expect 100 bps drop in EBITDA Margin
    Cut earnings by 8-11%
    Downgrade to underperform from neutral, tgt cut to Rs 1,200 per share

    Credit Suisse on L&T 
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,750 per share
    There’s strong execution & order inflow momentum in domestic mkt
    Middle East biz stable with strong inflows from hydrocarbon sector 
    There is upside to margins from strong traction & benign commodities
    Co trades at 16x FY21e core business earnings 
    Cycle momentum needs to build up more for stronger upside

    Morgan Stanley on OMCs 
    OMCs remain steadfast in maintaining margin despite crude rise
    Even digital payment related discounts have been removed recently 
    With government looking to divest assets & fuel regulations, margin may remain high 
    Top pick is HPCL amongst oil marketing companies

    Nomura on Dr Reddy’s
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 3,284 per share
    Big opportunity for co is Clopidogrel
    Believe co may participate in the tender bids in FY20 
    Co is conducting biostudies to qualify for the tenders
    Clopidogrel market is more than USD 1 billion in size 

    Citi on HDFC Bank
    Maintain buy call, target at Rs 1,400 per share
    Adjusting our numbers to reflect stock split of 1:1
    Its relative value is most obvious in challenging times 
    Valuations justified on continued high growth, quality & returns

    Citi on CONCOR
    Buy rating on the stock, target at Rs 621 per share
    Economic slowdown is likely to impact near-term volume growth & results
    Reiterate buy due to its potential to benefit from DFC commissioning
    Positive on the stock due to large market share & net cash balance sheet
    Will be an attractive candidate for acquisition

    Morgan Stanley on Eicher Motors
    Equal-weight call, target at Rs 17,052 per share
    Believe the share price will fall relative to index over the next 30 days
    Lower-priced variants, competition will put pressure on margin that RE enjoys
    Recent rally in stock price also makes valuations less attractive

  • Sep 26, 08:28 AM (IST)

    Wall Street gains: The S&P 500 notched its biggest daily gain in two weeks on Wednesday as investors shrugged off the news of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, while Nike shares jumped on upbeat quarterly results.

