Market Live: D-Street takes a breather! Sensex below 38K, Nifty around 11,450; banks take a hit

Aug 10, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing stock: Shares of Liberty Shoes rose 5 percent on Friday morning as investors cheered its financial results for the June quarter.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 216.65 and an intraday low of Rs 207.00.
The company’s net profit for the June quarter more than doubled to Rs.2.26 crore against Rs.1.07 crore reported for the same quarter of last year. Its net sales stood at Rs 146.34 crore against Rs 129.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
The stock has risen around 17 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it stood at 1 percent. At 10:22 hrs Liberty Shoes was quoting at Rs 212.05, up Rs 5.00, or 2.41 percent, on the BSE.
Market Update: After days of rally, the market seems to be in a breather mode on this Friday morning. The Sensex has given up 38,000-mark, while the Nifty is hovering around 11,450. Banking stocks are taking a hit on the back of some profit booking. Apart from that, auto stocks are gaining on the back of a surge in Eicher Motors. Investors bet on the stock after it declared strong Q1 results. Shares of Jet Airways has seen some recovery after a fall of 14 percent. It is now trading 6 percent lower.
The Sensex is down 84.35 points or 0.22% at 37940.02, and the Nifty down 29.90 points or 0.26% at 11440.80. About 912 shares have advanced, 1014 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.
Jet Airways touches 52-week low after it defers Q1 results; stock down 65% in 6-months
The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on August 9, deferred the matter of consideration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.
SBI falls 2% ahead of Q1 results; analysts peg Q1 loss at Rs 30 crore
Though a loss, it will be substantially lower than the net loss of Rs 7,718 crore reported in the fourth quarter ending March 2018.
Market Opens: It’s a flat start to the market on this Friday morning, with the Nifty trading around 11,450 in the opening tick, while the Sensex has breached 38,000.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 6.56 points or 0.02% at 38030.93, while the Nifty was down 6.30 points or 0.05% at 11464.40. The market breadth is positive as 394 shares advanced, against a decline of 176 shares, while 55 shares were unchanged.
Investors are booking profits in banks as well as indulging in fence-sitting ahead of State Bank of India’s results. IT and metal stocks are witnessing some strength, while the midcap index is trading flat with a positive bias.
Shares of Jet Airways tanked 10 percent after the airline has deferred its results and its audit panel refused approval to its results.
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 68.83 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.68.
The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.82 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 4.31% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
Market at pre-open: Equity benchmark indices have a flat start in the pre-opening trade on the last trading day of the week, with Nifty holding above 11,450 mark.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.31 points or 0.02% at 38030.68, and the Nifty down 14.70 points or 0.13% at 11456.00.
Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation are down 5-10 percent, while Vakrangee, Au Small Finance are trading higher in the pre-opening trade.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 2.5 points or 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,485-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.