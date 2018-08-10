App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 10, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: D-Street takes a breather! Sensex below 38K, Nifty around 11,450; banks take a hit

Investors are booking profits in banks as well as indulging in fence-sitting ahead of State Bank of India’s results. IT and metal stocks are witnessing some strength.

highlights

  • Aug 10, 10:24 AM (IST)

    Buzzing stock: Shares of Liberty Shoes rose 5 percent on Friday morning as investors cheered its financial results for the June quarter. 
    The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 216.65 and an intraday low of Rs 207.00.
    The company’s net profit for the June quarter more than doubled to Rs.2.26 crore against Rs.1.07 crore reported for the same quarter of last year. Its net sales stood at Rs 146.34 crore against Rs 129.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
    The stock has risen around 17 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it stood at 1 percent. At 10:22 hrs Liberty Shoes was quoting at Rs 212.05, up Rs 5.00, or 2.41 percent, on the BSE.  

  • Aug 10, 10:06 AM (IST)

    Market Update: After days of rally, the market seems to be in a breather mode on this Friday morning. The Sensex has given up 38,000-mark, while the Nifty is hovering around 11,450. Banking stocks are taking a hit on the back of some profit booking. Apart from that, auto stocks are gaining on the back of a surge in Eicher Motors. Investors bet on the stock after it declared strong Q1 results. Shares of Jet Airways has seen some recovery after a fall of 14 percent. It is now trading 6 percent lower.

    The Sensex is down 84.35 points or 0.22% at 37940.02, and the Nifty down 29.90 points or 0.26% at 11440.80. About 912 shares have advanced, 1014 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

  • Aug 10, 09:22 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It’s a flat start to the market on this Friday morning, with the Nifty trading around 11,450 in the opening tick, while the Sensex has breached 38,000.

    At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 6.56 points or 0.02% at 38030.93, while the Nifty was down 6.30 points or 0.05% at 11464.40. The market breadth is positive as 394 shares advanced, against a decline of 176 shares, while 55 shares were unchanged.

    Investors are booking profits in banks as well as indulging in fence-sitting ahead of State Bank of India’s results. IT and metal stocks are witnessing some strength, while the midcap index is trading flat with a positive bias.

    Shares of Jet Airways tanked 10 percent after the airline has deferred its results and its audit panel refused approval to its results. 

  • Aug 10, 09:08 AM (IST)

    Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 68.83 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.68.

    The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.82 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 4.31% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

    We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.

  • Aug 10, 09:04 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Equity benchmark indices have a flat start in the pre-opening trade on the last trading day of the week, with Nifty holding above 11,450 mark.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 6.31 points or 0.02% at 38030.68, and the Nifty down 14.70 points or 0.13% at 11456.00.

    Jet Airways, Interglobe Aviation are down 5-10 percent, while Vakrangee, Au Small Finance are trading higher in the pre-opening trade.

  • Aug 10, 08:44 AM (IST)

  • Aug 10, 08:40 AM (IST)

  • Aug 10, 08:36 AM (IST)

    Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.

    Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.