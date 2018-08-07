Market Live: D-Street rangebound, Nifty around 11,400; PNB posts Q1 loss of Rs 940 crore

Live now
Aug 07, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: Flat moves have continued on the market, with the Nifty hovering around 11,400-mark.
At 12:38 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 2.31 points or 0.01% at 37689.58, while the Nifty is up 3.50 points or 0.03% at 11390.60. The market breadth is negative as 1,112 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,319 shares, while 128 shares were unchanged.
Barring IT and metals, all sectoral indices are trading in the red, with maximum cuts seen in energy and pharma.
Asian Paints, Yes Bank and Grasim are the top gainers, while Adani Ports and Coal India have lost the most.
PNB falls post Q1: Shares of Punjab National Bank fell over one percent on Tuesday afternoon even as the lender reported better than expected results for the June quarter.
The PSU bank also witnessed improvement in its asset quality during the quarter. Its net loss came in at Rs 940 crore against an expected loss of Rs 2,200 crore, according to Reuters estimates.
PNB saw its gross non-performing assets ratio falling to 18.26 percent from 18.38 percent that it reported during the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio is also down to 10.58 percent from 11.24 percent quarter on quarter.
Its provisions and contingencies have come down to Rs 5,758 crore, a drop 71 percent from the previous quarter’s figure of Rs 20,353.1 crore. The bank had reported provisions of Rs 2,608.7 crore during the same quarter of last year.
Drug approval: Pharma major, Glenmark Pharma’s partner, Elite Pharma, has received the nod from US Food and Drug Administration for Methadone Hydrochloride tablets. The tablets are used for opioid maintenance therapy. Glenmark will be selling and distributing methadone for Elite Pharma.
L&T Wins Orders: The construction arm of Larsen and Toubro has won orders worth Rs 1904 across various business segments. Power Transmission & Distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged EPC orders worth Rs 1,723 crore.
The smart world and communication business has secured an order worth Rs 181 crore for the implementation of Goa Intelligent City Management System for Panaji City as the Master System Integrator (MSI).
At 11:25 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,296.10, up Rs 4.90, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.
Buzzing: Shares of Suven Life Sciences rose 1.6 percent as company secured 1 patent each from Mexico and New Zealand.
The new patents are corresponding to the new chemical entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2030 and 2036 respectively.
Market Update: After beginning the day at record highs, shares have given up all of their gains and trading around the flat line. The Nifty has given up 11,400-mark as well. A drag in financials, which were the biggest gainers on Monday, has hit the market on Tuesday morning.
The Sensex is up 9.05 points or 0.02% at 37700.94, while the Nifty is up 2.80 points or 0.02% at 11389.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,078 shares advanced, against a decline of 625 shares, while 94 shares are unchanged.
Among sectoral indices, metal remains the top gainer, while banks, pharma and energy names have lost the most. The Midcap index too has lost some sheen and is up just round 0.10 percent. Among stocks, shares of Adani Power have fallen 10 percent intraday after the firm’s net loss widened to Rs 825 crore in the June quarter. Metal stocks are up in trade, with gains from Vedanta and Hindalco aiding the rally.
Adani Power tanks: Shares of Adani Power fell 10 percent on Tuesday morning as investors turned cautious of its financials on the back of poor Q1 results.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 31.35 and an intraday low of Rs 29.70.
The company widened its net loss for the June quarter to Rs 825.2 crore against Rs 452.8 crore that the company reported during the same quarter of last year.
The company’s revenues came in lower at Rs 3,829.7 crore against Rs 5,543.4 crore
Market Opens: Equity benchmarks have begun the day on a record high note, with the Nifty trading comfortably above 11,400. The Sensex has risen over 100 points.
The Sensex is up 115.50 points or 0.31% at 37807.39, while the Nifty is up 32.00 points or 0.28% at 11419.10. The market breadth is positive as 464 shares advanced, againt a decline of 119 shares, while 60 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with maximum gain seen in auto names. IT, metals and pharma space is also trading higher. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap index is up over one third of a percent.
Infosys, M&M, Hindalco and GAIL are the top gainers, while Adani Ports and ICICI Bank have lost the most.
Rupee opens: The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.91 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.88.
The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.04 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased almost 6.09% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends indicate that the Sensex and Nifty are likely to have a higher start, with the Nifty trading well above 11,400-mark.
At 09:04 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 80.63 points or 0.21% at 37772.52, and the Nifty up 49.90 points or 0.44% at 11437.00.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.