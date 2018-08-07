Market Live: D-Street rangebound, Nifty around 11,400; PNB posts Q1 loss of Rs 940 crore

Market Update: Flat moves have continued on the market, with the Nifty hovering around 11,400-mark.

At 12:38 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 2.31 points or 0.01% at 37689.58, while the Nifty is up 3.50 points or 0.03% at 11390.60. The market breadth is negative as 1,112 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,319 shares, while 128 shares were unchanged.

Barring IT and metals, all sectoral indices are trading in the red, with maximum cuts seen in energy and pharma.

Asian Paints, Yes Bank and Grasim are the top gainers, while Adani Ports and Coal India have lost the most.