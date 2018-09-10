Market Live: D-Street extends losses on weak rupee, Sensex down over 200 points; Nifty breaks 11,500

Live now
Sep 10, 2018 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Tata Motors falls 2%:
Axis Bank jumps 5%:
Market opens:
Market at pre-open:
D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by BPCL & HPCL; Axis Bank hits new 52-week high, IL& FS Transport tanks 14%
The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 703 stocks advancing, 897 declining and 462 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 931 stocks advanced, 976 declined and 94 remained unchanged.
TCS, RIL touch Rs 8-lakh crore M-cap. Should you buy, hold or book profits?
Momentum in TCS and RIL has taken both the stocks to fresh record highs in the recent past. RIL has risen 38 percent while TCS has vaulted as much as 55 percent so far in the year 2018.
Market Update: A sharp selloff in the Indian rupee has dragged equity benchmarks on this Monday morning. The Sensex is down over 200 points, while the Nifty is testing 11,500-mark as well. The Indian currency has seen a steep fall of 59 paise to 72.34 per US dollar. Apart from that, weakness in automobiles, banks and energy names are weighing on indices.
Midcaps, too, are trading in the red, down 0.25 percent on the Nifty Midcap index. Shares of Axis Bank jumped 5 percent after a successor to Shikha Sharma was announced, while Tata Motors fell 2 percent after its total JLR sales took a hit.
At 10:00 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 235.99 points or 0.61% at 38153.83, while the Nifty is down 77.20 points or 0.67% at 11511.90. The market breadth is narrow as 949 shares advanced, against a decline of 915 shares, while 97 shares were unchanged.
Tata Motors falls 2%: Shares of Tata Motors fell 2 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to a fall in its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales for August.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 276.30 and an intraday low of Rs 272.00.
JLR reported a fall of 4.9 percent (year-on-year) in its August sales at 36,629 units. The company’s retail sales were up 7.7 percent at 11,802 units on a YoY basis.
Retail sales were up in the UK (64.9%), overseas markets (20.2%) and North America (2.5%), with Europe slightly below last year (3.1%), waiting for last WLTP certifications.
“The China market remains unsettled following tariff changes and trade tensions (down 38.1%), although the reduction in duty from 25% to 15% is expected to be beneficial over the full year,” the company wrote in an exchange filing.
Asian shares on slippery slope as Trump ups ante in trade war
Chinese shares were also down with the blue-chip index off 1 percent while Shanghai's SSE Composite stumbled 0.7 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.9 percen
Axis Bank jumps 5%: Shares of Axis Bank jumped 5 percent on Monday morning after the lender announced that Amitabh Chaudhry of HDFC Life will take over as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 675.00 and an intraday low of Rs 644.00.
Chaudhry, who is replacing Shikha Sharma, will begin his new role on January 1, 2019 for a three-year term. Chaudhry is currently the Managing Director of HDFC Life.
Market opens: It’s a red start to the truncated week, with the Sensex shedding over 100 points, while the Nifty fell below 11,600.
Tepid global market movements along with a weakness in the Indian currency are likely to have weighted on the market. The Indian currency opened at another record low of 72.18 per US dollar, continuing its bearish move in the past few sessions.
The Sensex is down 116.02 points or 0.30% at 38273.80, while the Nifty is lower by 25.90 points or 0.22% at 11563.20. The market breadth is narrow as 460 shares advanced, against a decline of 440 shares, while 65 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Axis Bank and Infosys are the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most. Axis Bank’s shares are higher after it announced a successor to Shikha Sharma. Sun Pharma, meanwhile, is down on reports of fresh inspection by US FDA at its Mohali unit.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 4-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 47 points or 0.4 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,588-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Market at pre-open: Equity benchmarks have started on a flat note in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 38.75 points or 0.10% at 38428.57, while the Nifty is up 31.20 points or 0.27% at 11620.30.
The Indian rupee has opened at a fresh record low of 72.18 per US dollar, maintaining its downtrend from the past few session. A strengthening dollar is seen as one of the reasons for the weakness in currency.
RBI begins special audit of IL&FS after delay in repayment of inter-corporate deposits
The development comes after the firm defaulted on repaying a total of around Rs 250 crore worth of inter-corporate deposits to Small Industries Development Bank of India.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things to know
The Nifty after opening at 11,558.25 on Friday fell sharply below 11,500 to hit an intraday low of 11,484.40. It rebounded in late morning trade to hit an intraday high of 11,603.
Nifty would trade in 11,400-11,700 range; positive on auto, private banks
Crude prices and rupee would be important to watch at current levels as they are trading at important resistance levels after a sharp move in the past few weeks.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog to follow all the action from the market in India and around the world.