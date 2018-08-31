Market Live: D-Street continues to be sluggish on Day 1 of September series, Nifty below 11,700

Market Update: September series, so far, has not seen a great start as banks, automobiles, and metals, among others have weighed on indices. A selloff in midcaps is also likely to have dragged the market lower. Pharmaceuticals and IT, traditional defensives, continue to be the big gainers for the day.

The Sensex is down 79.31 points or 0.20% at 38610.79, while the Nifty is down 15.20 points or 0.13% at 11661.60. The market breadth is narrow as 1,234 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,210 shares, while 173 shares were unchanged

Sun Pharma, Wipro, Lupin and Dr Reddy’s are the top gainers, while Yes Bank and Reliance Industries have lost the most.