Market Live: D-Street bounces back after 2 days of fall, Nifty reclaims 11,300

Aug 03, 2018 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?
August has not started off on a particularly good note for D-Street with indices shedding a little over a percent on trade war concerns, RBI's decision to hike interest rates, inflationary worries, among other things.
ONGC gains 3% on better June quarter numbers
Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gained 3 percent intraday Friday as company posted better numbers in the quarter ended June 2018.
Jet Airways falls 6%: Jet Airways’ shares fell around 6 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of reports of a financial crunch in the airline.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 325.00 and an intraday low of Rs 312.25.
In a statement issued to the media, the airline has said that some of the cost cutting measures include sales and distribution, payroll and maintenance, among others.
Jet said that the “airline management is in dialogue with key stakeholders to enlist their full support and cooperation for realising necessary savings.”
Earlier, reports had suggested that the private carrier has informed its staff that they will have to take up to cuts in their salaries as the cost of operations has increased due to rising crude oil prices and a falling rupee.
Market opens: After a weak two sessions, equity benchmarks on Friday morning have started the day on a good note.
At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 182.90 points or 0.49% at 37348.06, while the Nifty is up 60.40 points or 0.54% at 11305.10. The market breadth is positive as 451 shares advanced, against a decline of 96 shares, while 41 shares are unchanged.
All sectoral indices are trading in the green, with gains in pharma, metals, energy and auto names, while midcaps have seen a strong start as well. The Nifty Midcap index is up over 0.6 percent.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.69 per dollar on Friday versus 68.70 yesterday.
Rupee fell sharply following broad strength in the US dollar against its major crosses after the Federal Reserve held rates unchanged but hinted towards gradual rate hike in the coming months. Earlier this week, RBI in its policy statement considered raising rates by 25bps but retained its neutral stance as it aimed to contain inflation while not choking growth, said Motilal Oswal.
While the RBI marginally trimmed its inflation projections for the current quarter, the central bank said its inflation projections beyond that remain “broadly unchanged. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.50 and 68.90-69.05, it added.
Market at pre-open: Pre-opening trends suggest that the Sensex and Nifty are likely to have strong start, with the Nifty trading around 11,300-mark.
At 09:01 hrs, the Sensex is up 198.19 points at 37363.35, and the Nifty up 97.80 points at 11342.50.
ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank are higher in pre-opening trade.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Bears finally and decisively took charge of Dalal Street Thursday with the Nifty50 extending early losses and breaking the psychological 11,300-mark on profit booking.
Good morning everyone. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this live blog to get real-time updates from the market.