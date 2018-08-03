Market Live: D-Street bounces back after 2 days of fall, Nifty reclaims 11,300

Jet Airways falls 6%: Jet Airways’ shares fell around 6 percent on Friday morning as investors turned wary of reports of a financial crunch in the airline.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 325.00 and an intraday low of Rs 312.25.

In a statement issued to the media, the airline has said that some of the cost cutting measures include sales and distribution, payroll and maintenance, among others.

Jet said that the “airline management is in dialogue with key stakeholders to enlist their full support and cooperation for realising necessary savings.”

Earlier, reports had suggested that the private carrier has informed its staff that they will have to take up to cuts in their salaries as the cost of operations has increased due to rising crude oil prices and a falling rupee.