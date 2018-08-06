Market Live: D-Street at record high! Sensex up 200 points, Nifty above 11,400

Buzzing stock: Shares of SREI Infrastructure Finance fell more than 2 percent intraday on Monday after sources told CNBC-TV18 that its IPO of equipment finance business is likely to postponed or called off.

The initial public offering was planned for Q4FY18, which was rescheduled to Q1FY19 and again to Q2FY19.

Sources said investors see Srei Equipment IPO impacting wealth of SREI Infrastructure Finance's shareholders.