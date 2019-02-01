Market Live: D-St volatile post Budget with Nifty above 10,850; auto, IT stocks in focus

Budget reaction: The Modi government has seemingly once again managed to defy the convention by pulling off a Budget, which seems more in the nature of a full budget rather than an interim budget, said Jayant Manglik, President Religare Broking.

The priorities in the budget were clearly focused on two important segments of the Indian economy – the middle-income group and the farmers. Thus, for the former, while the government has proposed income tax relief to those having income of upto Rs 5 lakhs, a Rs 75,000 cr relief package has been announced for the farmers community for FY20 and also a Rs 20,000 cr farmer income support package for the current fiscal. However, the government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.4% for FY20, which is a marginal negative considering that the objective of staying on course to reducing the fiscal deficit has been compromised for another year, he added.



From the stockmarket point of view, this Budget will be welcomed, as it focuses on increasing the disposable income in the hands of a large section of the economy i.e. middle-income group and farmers. The budget proposals are a positive for sectors related to consumption, which include FMCG, Auto, Consumer Durables, Banks and Fertilizer / Agri. Moreover, with several announcements pertaining specific to the Real Estate sector in the Budget, this sector will stand to be a beneficiary over the medium-to-long-term. Thus, sectors related to and dependant on Real Estate will also stand to gain and these include Paints, Cement, Ceramics, etc.