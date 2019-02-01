Feb 01, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Live: D-St volatile post Budget with Nifty above 10,850; auto, IT stocks in focus
Metal and bank stocks are trading under pressure, while some buying seen in auto, FMCG, infra and IT stocks.
GST Collections
Budget reaction: The Modi government has seemingly once again managed to defy the convention by pulling off a Budget, which seems more in the nature of a full budget rather than an interim budget, said Jayant Manglik, President Religare Broking.
The priorities in the budget were clearly focused on two important segments of the Indian economy – the middle-income group and the farmers. Thus, for the former, while the government has proposed income tax relief to those having income of upto Rs 5 lakhs, a Rs 75,000 cr relief package has been announced for the farmers community for FY20 and also a Rs 20,000 cr farmer income support package for the current fiscal. However, the government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 3.4% for FY20, which is a marginal negative considering that the objective of staying on course to reducing the fiscal deficit has been compromised for another year, he added.
From the stockmarket point of view, this Budget will be welcomed, as it focuses on increasing the disposable income in the hands of a large section of the economy i.e. middle-income group and farmers. The budget proposals are a positive for sectors related to consumption, which include FMCG, Auto, Consumer Durables, Banks and Fertilizer / Agri. Moreover, with several announcements pertaining specific to the Real Estate sector in the Budget, this sector will stand to be a beneficiary over the medium-to-long-term. Thus, sectors related to and dependant on Real Estate will also stand to gain and these include Paints, Cement, Ceramics, etc.
Just IN | Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 net profit at Rs 485 crore, while revenue at Rs 3850 crore.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee erased all its gains and trading lower 29 paise at 71.37 per dollar against previous close 71.08.
Market Update: Benchmark indices erased all its day's gain and trading flat with Nifty below 10,850 level.
The Sensex is up 30.96 points at 36287.65, while Nifty is up 7.70 points at 10838.70. About 1009 shares have advanced, 1316 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation hits 52-week low: Shares of DHFL touched new 52-week low of Rs 105.10. The share was quoting at Rs 105.30, down Rs 30.55, or 22.49 percent.
SBI post profit in Q3: State Bank of India has reported profit at Rs 3,955 crore for October-December quarter,agsinst a loss of Rs 2,416.4 crore in same quarter last year.
Net interest income during the quarter grew by 21.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,691 crore with loan growth of 12.1 percent YoY and 4.6 percent QoQ.
A bold and path breaking Budget delivered by the Modi government in its final year of the first term. Government has eschewed populist impulses in an election year & has admirably arrested the slippage in fiscal deficit to just 3.4% of GDP for FY19.
The Budget provides a massive boost to the primary engine of growth i.e. domestic consumption through income tax sops for nearly 30 million low-income taxpayers and 120 million marginal farmers. This would go down in history as India's seminal march towards providing succor to the economically disadvantaged groups.
Equity markets would rejoice with the force multiplying boost provided to sectors in domestic consumption like automobiles, consumer staples & durables, real estate, building materials, home improvement and retail-focussed banks & financials etc, said Ajay Bodke, CEO at Prabhudas Lilladher PMS
“Interim Budget-2019 has proved to be Godly Budget for Indian Middle Class. This section has got more than they had even anticipated with block-buster tax reduction announcements. This can trigger consumption wave with increased demand for automobile, FMCG, housing and building materials. It’s a great effort from Finance Minister balancing prudence and populism," said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, Sr. VP and Head of Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited.
MTNL rises 7% on financial support from government
Shares of government telecom company, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) rose 7 percent intraday Friday on allocation of Rs 384 crore to the company.
Rupee Update: Rupee is trading flat with a positive bias against the US dollar. Rupee trading at is 71.09/$.
Market Update: After a middle-class-friendly budget, thanks to the surge in consumption stocks, both indices are trading over a percent higher. Sensex is up 436.95 points or 1.21% at 36693.64, and the Nifty up 125.30 points or 1.16% at 10956.30.
About 1303 shares have advanced, 935 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.
Nifty at the higher end of consolidation range which we have been seeing for the past two months.
Consumption stocks have surged after Finance Minister’s announcement to exempt taxes for salaried class earning Rs 5 lakh. Nifty Consumption index is up 1.9 percent with most of the constituents of the index trading in green.
All auto stocks are in green.
Buzzing: Auto stocks Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki are up 6.9%, 4.8% and 5.3%, respectively.
Market Update: Sensex is up 415.32 points or 1.15% at 36672.01, and the Nifty up 116.60 points or 1.08% at 10947.60.
About 1214 shares have advanced, 929 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
Full tax rebate to salaried class earning up to Rs 5 lakh.
FY20 targets:
Fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
Expenditure target at Rs 27.84 lakh crore
Capex 3.36 lakh crore
Stocks of farm equipment makers are trading higher after the FM announced sops for farmers. Mahindra & Mahindra and Escorts are up 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.
FM Goyal announces single window clearance for Indian film-makers; multiplex stocks rally
Shares of PVR, Eros International, and Inox Wind, among others, rallied based on announcements in the Interim Budget. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced that there will be a single-window clearances for Indian filmmakers.
India poised to become $5 trillion economy in five years and aspires to become $10 trillion economy in next eight years, Goyal said in his budget speech.
“The structural income support providing direct benefit transfer to small and marginal farmers is in the right direction. Around 72% of farmer are in this category and are likely to increase to 90% by 2025. The support can be helpful to protect this segment from market and price fluctuation and absorb the inflationary cost increments,” said Ajay Kakra, Leader – Food and Agriculture, PwC India.
Budget 2019: Centre allocates Rs 64.5k crore for Railways for 2019-20, up by 17.24%
The government on February 1 announced a massive allocation for railway's capital expenditureat Rs 1.58 lakh crore under the interim budget of 2019-20.
Sensex heat map
Buzzing: Yes Bank is down about 2% as its Retail Head, Group President resigns.
Yes Bank Retail Head, Group President Pralay Mondal has resigned.