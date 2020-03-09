Market Live: Carnage on D-Street as Sensex skids 2,000 pts, Nifty below 10,400

Live now
Mar 09, 2020 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Investors Wealth Erosion Stands Nearly Rs 7 Lakh Crore
Investors lost Rs 6.88 lakh crore of wealth in a single day today as the BSE market capitalisation declined to Rs 1,37,42,265.68 crore, from Rs 1,44,31,224.41 crore on March 6.
'Yes Bank was set up by professionals, still it failed; All eyes now on RBI'
The investors need not worry and have to wait for further instructions from the central bank as they will be planning to raise the new funds, said Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research
Pennar Industries bags orders: Pennar Industries has bagged orders worth Rs 550 crore across its business verticals during the month of February 2020.
The current order book position for pre-engineered buildings division stood at Rs 455 crore, railways division at Rs 290 crore and water treatment solutions at Rs 78 crore.
Suman Chowdhury, President – Ratings at Acuite Ratings & Research:
The sharp decline in the global oil prices not only reflects the deep underlying concerns on a global economic disruption brought about by the Corona Virus scare but also a lack of consensus among the OPEC nations regarding production cuts. This will benefit India since it is one of the largest importers of crude oil; we estimate the savings on oil imports to be around USD 30 billion in FY21 if there is no significant uptick in global demand. This will also arrest the rising inflation and facilitate the next round of rate cuts by RBI.
Hero MotoCorp hitting fresh 52-week lows, down 15% from Budget Day: what next?
Hero MotoCorp has been hitting a fresh 52-week low on the BSE since the Budget Day, when it rose to an intraday high of Rs 2,446.
Sensex falls 1,600 pts: Benchmark indices extended the morning losses are trading near the day's low level.
The Sensex is down 1,605.29 points or 4.27% at 35971.33, and the Nifty down 443.40 points or 4.03% at 10546.10. About 252 shares have advanced, 1901 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.
SBI appoints Chalasani Venkat Nageswar as Deputy MD & CFO: Chalasani Venkat Nageswar, Deputy Managing Director, lnternational Banking Group has been given additional charge of Deputy Managing Director & CFO with immediate effect till further orders.