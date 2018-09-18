Market Live: Choppy trade continues on D-Street, Sensex trades flat after weak trade; Nifty around 11,350

Live now
Sep 18, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
BOB, DENA BANK AND VIJAYA BANK IN FOCUS
Market Update:
PSU banks are taking it on their chin this morning as investors react to the proposal to merge Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.
Market Update: Some selling pressure is visible on the market, as benchmarks have extended their losses. The Nifty has given up 11,350 as well, while the Sensex is down almost 100 points.
Among sectors, banks, automobiles, IT, and metal names are taking a hit, while pharmaceuticals are trading higher. The midcap index is down over half a percent as well.
The Sensex is currently down 89.78 points or 0.24% at 37495.73, while the Nifty is lower by 32.00 points or 0.28% at 11345.80. The market breadth is negative as 896 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,226 shares, while 155 shares were unchanged.
HUL and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Vedanta, State Bank of India, and Hindalco have lost the most.
Here’s a look at how stocks are reacting on the Sensex.
RUPEE UPDATE
The Indian rupee is hovering around 72.49 per US dollar-mark. The currency had opened at lower level at 72.5050 per dollar. Here is a look at an interesting chart on how the rupee has fallen sharply during the time of financial crises. Image source: Bloomberg, Kotak Institutional Equities
Here is a look at how the Nifty Bank index has been performing at this point. Take a look.
JUST IN: LKP Finance is in focus as Dakshin Mercantile has made an open offer for up to 32.67 lakh shares at Rs 198 per share. The company has informed the exchanges of the offer.
TATA MOTORS FALS 1% ON REPORT OF PRODUCTION CUT AT UK
Tata Motors’ shares are down over a percent based on a PTI report that JLR has cut production schedule at its Castle Bromwich plant in UK. This, it said, is based on continuing headwinds which are impacting the British car industry. The change in schedule, described as "standard business practice" by the Tata Group company, will see nearly 1,000 workers at the plant shifting from a five-day work schedule to a three-day one until Christmas this year.
(WITH INPUTS FROM PTI)
IRCON IPO Update IRCON International’s initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 36 percent so far on Day 2 of the issue. Investors have bid for 35.38 lakh shares against an issue size of 99.05 lakh shares.
SBI TO SELL 8 NPA ASSETS TO GET DUES WORTH RS 3,900 CRORE
News agency PTI is reporting that State Bank of India will sell eight non-performing assets to recover dues worth over Rs 3,900 crore and has invited bids from asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and financial institutions (FIs). The stock is currently trading lower by 1 percent.
"In terms of the bank's revised policy on sale of financial assets in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place these accounts for sale to ARCs/banks/NBFCs/FIs, on the terms and conditions indicated," the bank said in the bid document on its website.
Of the eight accounts on the block, Kolkata-based Rohit Ferro Tech has the highest loan outstanding against it at Rs 1,320.37 crore, followed by Indian Steel Corporation Ltd at Rs 928.97 crore; Jai Balaji Industries at Rs 859.33 crore and Mahalaxmi TMT Pvt Ltd at Rs 409.78 crore.
The remaining accounts belong to Impex Ferro Tech (Rs 200.67 crore), Kohinoor Steel Pvt Ltd (Rs 110.17 crore), Modern India Concast (Rs 71.16 crore) and Ballarpur Industries (Rs 47.17 crore).
SBI has asked the interested ARCs/FIs to conduct the due diligence of these assets with immediate effect after submitting expression of interest and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bank. The e-bidding for these accounts will take place on September 26.
OFS TECHNOLOGIES HITS 20% UPPER CIRCUIT
Shares of OFS Technologies have hit an upper circuit on Tuesday morning as investors are betting on the company approving a bonus issue.
The Board approved issue of bonus shares i.e. six shares for every 10 shares held.
Buzzing: Shares of OFS Technologies gained 20 percent on Tuesday after company approved the bonus share issue.
The board of the company in its meeting held on September 17 approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for every 10 held by the existing shareholders of the company.
The board also approved the proposal for entering into acquisition of new software business in the field of Agri and Aqua based Company and tie-up with agri and aqua based Company for its further development.
BOB, DENA BANK AND VIJAYA BANK IN FOCUS
Shares of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank are all buzzing in trade on the back of a proposal to merge these three. The government, on Monday, made these announcements. Here is a look at the intraday movements of the stock so far.
HSBC MAINTAINS BUY CALL ON TITAN
Even as Titan stock saw a fall on Monday, owing to fears of a possible hike in gold import duty, HSBC has maintained it buy call on the stock, but cut the target to Rs 1,050 from Rs 1,100.
The global research firm believes that the stock has corrected 16 percent from its peak on wavering revenue growth guidance.
It highlighted that the company’s own scheme can spur growth ahead. Speaking on valuations, it added that the valuation remains compelling after the current selloff.
Market Update: Equity benchmarks have continued to trade flat, with the Nifty trading below 11,400.
The Sensex is up 23.19 points or 0.06% at 37608.70, and the Nifty up 3.20 points or 0.03% at 11381.00. The market breadth is positive as 969 shares advanced, against a decline of 636 shares, while 96 shares were unchanged.
PSU banks are undergoing some pain, with the Nifty PSU bank index trading over 2 percent lower. Stocks in this space are reacting to the merger proposal by the government for three banks that was announced on Monday evening. Pharmaceuticals and FMCG names are trading in the green. Meanwhile, midcaps are trading flat.
Sugar Stocks trade lower: After a massive run in last 5 days the selected sugar stocks are trading lower in today's trade. Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Ugar Sugar Works, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Uttam Sugar Mills and Avadh Sugar & Energy were down up to 8 percent.
Be cautious while picking small & mid-caps; 3 scrips which can give 4-8% returns in short-term
The markets traded volatile on the expected lines and settled half a percent lower last week, citing mixed global cues and continued weakness in the rupee.
Bank of Baroda down 10%, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank up 10-20% after govt announces merger
Moneycontrol News Shares of Bank of Baroda (BoB) dropped more than 10 percent, while Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank gained 10-20 percent after the government announced its proposal to merge the three public-sector banks (PSBs).
Market Opens: The benchmark indices opened on flat note on Tuesday amid no major development in the global markets.
Pharma, metal, energy stocks are providing some support to the indices, while PSU banks are down 0.7 percent in the early trade.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 22.96 points or 0.06% at 37562.55, and the Nifty down 1.90 points or 0.02% at 11375.90.
Bank of Baroda was down 10 percent, while Dena Bank gained 20 percent.
Trump orders new tariffs on additional $200 Bn worth of Chinese imports
Alleging that China has been unwilling to change its unfair trade practices, Trump said the new additional tariff structure would be effective September 24 from when it would be at 10 percent until the year end, but would increase to 25 per cent level from January 1.
Market at pre-open: The benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade with Nifty is trading above 11,400.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 94.42 points at 37,679.93, while Nifty up 36 points at 11,413.80.
Rupee opened marginally lower at 72.55 against previous close of 72.51.
The PSU banks are in news today ahead of merger of Bank of Baroda with Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank. Stocks like Corporation Bank, IOB, Vijaya Bank are up 13-20 percent. On the other hand Bank of Baroda was down 10 percent in pre-opening trade.
Stocks in the news: Bank of Baroda, Idea, Infosys, Avenue Supermarts, GCPL, OBC
Here are the stocks that are in news today: Bank of Baroda : Merger process with Dena Bank & Vijaya Bank likely to take 4-6 months, to boost Bank's presence OFS Technologies approved issue of bonus shares of 6 for 10 held Axis Bank : The bank has allotted 1,97,950 equity shares of Rs.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 8-15%
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 8 points or 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,381-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street on this Tuesday morning. Stay tuned to this blog to get all the news, views and analysis from the market in India and around the world.