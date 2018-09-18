Market Live: Choppy trade continues on D-Street, Sensex trades flat after weak trade; Nifty around 11,350

Market Update: Some selling pressure is visible on the market, as benchmarks have extended their losses. The Nifty has given up 11,350 as well, while the Sensex is down almost 100 points.

Among sectors, banks, automobiles, IT, and metal names are taking a hit, while pharmaceuticals are trading higher. The midcap index is down over half a percent as well.

The Sensex is currently down 89.78 points or 0.24% at 37495.73, while the Nifty is lower by 32.00 points or 0.28% at 11345.80. The market breadth is negative as 896 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,226 shares, while 155 shares were unchanged.

HUL and Yes Bank are the top gainers, while Vedanta, State Bank of India, and Hindalco have lost the most.

Here’s a look at how stocks are reacting on the Sensex.