Market Live: Buying counters buzz on D-Street! Sensex soars over 200 points, Nifty well above 11,450

Sep 14, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
MUTUAL FUND NEWS: BOI AXA Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval to launch BOI AXA Small Cap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme predominantly investing in small cap stocks.
The scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of small cap companies, up to 35 percent in equity and equity-related instruments of companies other than small cap companies.
It also has the provision to invest up to 35 percent in debt and money market instruments and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate and infrastructure investment trusts
Asian markets update: News agency Reuters reported that shares across most of Asia rose on Friday on expectations that the United States and China could launch a fresh round of trade talks, and as a surprisingly sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported the lira and global risk appetite.
But stocks in China fell amid lingering uncertainty over the outlook for trade.
“What the market wants is some degree of certainty,” said Jim McCafferty, head of Equity Research, Asia ex-Japan at Nomura.
“I think everyone knows that the trade deal might not be as optimistic as it might have been in ... June or July, and it might be negative for many Chinese companies. But the fact that there’s no certainty there is one reason that investors are staying on the sidelines.”
News of a possible new round of talks between Washington and Beijing comes even as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies looks set to escalate.
JUST IN: Alembic Pharma has received a nod from US Food and Drug Administration for generic version of Kazano tablet. It is used to address Type-2 diabetes.
Just In: August WPI inflation at 4.53 percent versus 5.09 percent, MoM. Food inflation at -2.25 percent and fuel & power inflation at 17.73 percent.
TATA ELXSI RISES ON EXTENDING TIE UP WITH AIRTEL: Shares of Tata Elxsi rose 2 percent after it extended its partnership with Airtel’s DTH service arm.
In an exchange filing, the company said that its alliance was being extended with Airtel Digital TV to deliver an engaging digital platform for customers.
As part of this, Tata Elxsi will build the application software for the company’s innovative hybrid set-top-box, Internet TV.
“We are working together to innovate next generation experiences for subscribers. We see exciting future possibilities with technologies such as AI, multi-modal interfaces such as voice and gesture, and seamless access to content - both online and offline,” said KP Sreekumar, VP and Head of Broadcast Business at Tata Elxsi said in an exchange filing.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in US market: Shares of Dr Reddys Laboratories gained 2.5 percent after company launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection in US market.
The company launched Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Bloxiverz (Neostigmine Methylsulfate) Injection approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr Reddy's Neostigmine Methylsulfate Injection, USP is available in 5 mg/10 ml and 10 mg/10 ml multi-dose vials.
Living through the Lehman Brothers and US subprime crisis made me stronger: Dipan Mehta
There were rumors of brokers facing liquidity crisis but no defaults were reported and that demonstrated the strength and resilience of our settlement and risk management systems.
Cadila Healthcare rises nearly 3% on USFDA final approval: Share price of Cadila Healthcare rose nearly 3 percent as Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the USFDA to market Risedronate Sodium Delayed-Release Tablets, 35 mg.
It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Risedronate is a medicine of bisphosphonate group that alters bone formation and breakdown in the body. This can slow bone loss and may help prevent bone fractures.
This medicine is used to treat osteoporosis in women, caused by menopause.
Buzzing: Shares of KNR Constructions rose 6.5 percent intraday Friday after company received bank sanction to finance HAM Project (Hybrid Annuity Mode) worth Rs 1,234 crore.
KNR Shankarampet Projects, our wholly owned subsidiary company has received sanction from bank to finance its HAM project.
With the receipt of above sanction letter, the company is well within the time line as specified in the concession agreement for financial closure of the said project.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee pared some of its morning gains as it is trading around 71.80 per dollar after it opened 49 paise higher at 71.70 in the early trade.
It opened at 71.70 per dollar on Friday versus 72.19 Wednesday.
Lupin rises: Shares of Lupin rose over 2 percent on Friday morning after the company announced its Nagpur facility received no observations from the US FDA in its latest inspection. “This inspection was a product specific pre-approval inspection. Lupin’s Nagpur facility is the company’s latest site and manufactures Oral Solid Dosage products. The site also houses Lupin’s state of the art injectable manufacturing facility,” the company said in an exchange filing.
Large trade on Fortis: Shares of Fortis Healthcare rose around 2 percent as investors reacted to developments in the NCLT case between Shivinder Singh and his brother.
The feud between brothers Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Singh took a new turn on Thursday when the former withdrew his petition from the NCLT citing respect for their mother.
“That out of respect for their mother, the parties have already started mediation and as per the request of the mediators to constructively progress the mediation, the petitioners wish to withdraw the captioned Petition, without prejudice to their rights and contentions. All rights of the petitioners are hereby reserved,” read the filing.
Shivinder had earlier on September 4 filed a case against Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani in the NCLT, alleging 'oppression and mismanagement' of RHC Holding, Religare Enterprises and Fortis Healthcare.
CNBC-TV18 has further reported that a block deal has taken place in the stock. Over 50 lakh shares (1% equity) have traded in 2 blocks on NSE & BSE at Rs 144.70 per share.
BSE CHAIRMAN ON TRADING TIMINGS: BSE Chairman Ashish Kumar Chauhan has told CNBC-TV18 that the exchange is waiting for an approval to start round-the-clock derivatives trading. He further reiterated that derivatives is currently trading successfully for 22 hours per day at Gujarat’s GIFT City.
At this point, only equity derivatives are allowed with extended timelines to trade, he said, adding that the exchange, in general, is comfortable running the market for longer hours.
Fertilisers gain: A rally in shares of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) has spilled over to other fertilizer stocks. Major names such as GSFC, Khaitan Chemicals, Madras Fertilisers, Nagarjuna Fertilisers, Mangalore Chemicals, Deepak Fertilisers and UPL, among others, are all higher by around 2 percent.
COMPANY UPDATE: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) said that its Unit – 3 of 800 megawatt of Kudgi Super Thermal project will start commercial operations on September 15.
Market Update: Equity benchmarks have continued to maintain upward momentum, with the Nifty trading well above 11,400, while the Sensex is higher by around 200 points. A stronger rupee and a likely profit booking sentiment is weighing on tech stocks, with the Nifty IT index falling almost a percent.
However, other major sectors are trading in the green, with maximum gains seen in banks, metals, pharmaceuticals, as well as auto names. Midcaps, too, are trading strong and pushing indices higher. The Nifty Midcap index is up over a percent.
At 09:45 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 194.94 points or 0.52% at 37912.90, and the Nifty up 70.00 points or 0.62% at 11439.90. The market breadth is positive as 1,344 shares advanced, against a decline of 375 shares, while 90 shares were unchanged.
Power Grid, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Housing and HPCL are the top gainers, while Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies are the top losers.
Airlines soar: Aviation stocks are rallying on the back of lower crude oil prices. InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet and Jet Airways are all up around 3 percent.
OMCs surge: Shares of oil marketing companies soared on Friday morning as investors cheered lower crude oil prices and its impact on the companies’ financials.
The likes of Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum, among others, rose over 3 percent. Here is a look at their charts.
Sun Pharma jumps 3%: Shares of Sun Pharma are trading higher by over 3 percent on Friday morning as investors cheered an approval for an eye drug for the company. It received an USFDA nod for its specialty opthalmic drug Xelpros, which is used to treat chronic eye disease glaucoma.
The New Drug Application (NDA) of Xelpros was filed from the Halol site in Gujarat. Sun Pharma management earlier indicated that the peak sales guidance of Xeplros is expected to be in the range of $50-$75 million over two to three years. Here is a look at its one-week chart.
Market opens: It’s a strong start to the market on Friday morning, with the Nifty racing past 11,450, up over 100 points, while the Sensex is higher by over 250 points.
Steady global cues, easing oil prices and stronger rupee is aiding sentiment on D-Street. Among sectors, banks, auto, infrastructure, metals and pharma are all trading in the green, while the Nifty Midcap index is up around 1 percent.
The Sensex is up 274.92 points or 0.73% at 37992.88, while the Nifty is higher by 110.20 points or 0.97% at 11480.10. The market breadth is positive as 481 shares advanced, against a delcine of 91 shares, while 40 shares were unchanged.
Shares of Sun Pharma and Vedanta are the top gainers, while Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies are the top losers.
Rupee opens higher: The Indian rupee continues it gaining momentum on Friday as it gained 49 paise in the opening trade.
It opened higher at 71.70 per dollar versus 72.19 Wednesday.
Technically, now USD-INR is getting support at 71.775 and below same could see a test of 71.39 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 72.785, a move above could see prices testing 73.41, according to LKP currency report.
Market at pre-open: Equity benchmarks are likely to have a good start on this Friday morning, with pre-opening rates indicating an upbeat move. The Nifty has zoomed past 11,400, while the Sensex is up almost 200 points.
The Indian rupee has opened at a one-week high and opened at 71.70 per US dollar.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 199.22 points or 0.53% at 37917.18, and the Nifty up 73.20 points or 0.64% at 11443.10.
Fuel prices rise again: Petrol up 28 paise at Rs 88.67/litre in Mumbai, Rs 81.28/litre in Delhi
Fuel prices have been on a rise since mid-August, rising almost every day due to a combination of a drop in the dollar-rupee and rise in crude oil prices.
Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 6-10% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 37 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,482- level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning. Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog to follow all the action from the market in India and around the world.