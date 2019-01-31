Market Live: Bulls take control of D-St, Sensex up 350 points; media stocks tank

Live now
Jan 31, 2019 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market opens:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
We think a bigger event like the general election is far more difficult to predict than the Budget itself. So, ahead of the election, we are overweight in private banks, select IT, industrials and real estate.
Nifty Media index is down 3.5%, dragged by Essel Group stocks—Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Dish Tv and Zee Media.
Market Opens: The benchmark indices have surged ahead of the Interim Budget, which is scheduled tomorrow. Sensex is up 317.18 points or 0.89% at 35,908.43, and the Nifty up 73.50 points or 0.69% at 10,725.30.
About 1,006 shares have advanced, 827 shares declined, and 83 shares are unchanged.
Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Jefferies and Macquarie raised their respective target price for ICICI Bank after the December quarter results were announced. The bank reported healthy growth in net interest income (NII) as well as margins. Read more
The market sentiment is slightly cautious ahead of the Interim Budget on February 1. The Interim Budget would provide an opportunity for the government to outline its medium-term economic priorities, specifically with regards to improving farm/rural incomes.
L&T bags order: L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen a Toubro, has won two significant orders from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).
ICICI Securities said consolidated revenues are expected to be muted at Rs 20,543 crore, up 0.6 percent QoQ (up 1.1 percent YoY) and consolidated margins are seen at 30.6 percent, up 60 bps QoQ
Buzzing: Shares of Ajanta Pharma plunged 5 percent in the early trade on Thursday on the back of poor numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended December 2018.
The company's Q3 net profit fell to Rs 66.9 crore versus Rs 147.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday with Nifty trading around 10,700.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 205.23 points at 35796.48, while Nifty is up 44.40 points at 10696.20. About 532 shares have advanced, 242 shares declined, and 26 shares are unchanged.
Tata Steel, RIL, Grasim, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, Coal India, UPL, Eicher Motors are trading higher, while BPCL, IOC, HPCL, Bharti Infratel, Adani Port, HDFC, Zee Entertainment are among losers.
All the sectoral indices are trading in green, midcap index is up 0.50 percent.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 17 paise at 70.95 per dollar versus previous close 71.12.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening trade with Nifty above 10,650 level.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 269.07 points or 0.76% at 35860.32, and the Nifty up 35.00 points or 0.33% at 10686.80.
Bajaj Auto gains 2%, ICICI Bank up 2% in the pre-opening session, while Reliance Industries down 7% and HDFC Bank down 7%.
US markets end higher: US stocks surged on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, reassuring investors worried about a slowing economy.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a risel of 64.5 points or 0.61 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,701-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets at 4-month high: Asia stocks rose to a four-month high on Thursday, tracking Wall Street, after the Federal Reserve pledged to be patient with further interest rate hikes, signalling a potential end to its tightening cycle amid signs of slowing global growth.
International Paper | Ratnamani Metals | Mahindra Holidays | Torrent Pharma | Hexaware Technologies and Ashoka Buildcon are stocks which are in the news today.
Crude Update: US oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States.
The market continued to consolidate for second consecutive session and closed the day on a flat note Wednesday as traders remained cautious ahead of expiry of January derivative contracts, and the outcome of Federal Reserve meeting.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, a gain of 71.50 points or 0.67 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,708-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.