Market Live: Bulls in driver’s seat on D-Street, Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh highs

Aug 27, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update: A further rise in banks as well as metals has strengthened the market. The Sensex is currently trading over 400 points higher, while the Nifty is up over 100 points as well. Bank Nifty and PSU banks are leading the charts, followed by metals, IT, and infrastructure. The Nifty Midcap index is also up over 1 percent. Pharmaceuticals is the only laggard for the session so far.
The Sensex is up 406.70 points or 1.06% at 38658.50, while the Nifty is up 116.70 points or 1.01% at 11673.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,458 shares advanced, against a decline of 979 shares, while 164 shares were unchanged.
ICICI Bank, Power Grid, and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, and Bharti Infratel have lost the most.
Market Update: It’s a strong trading day for the market on this Monday morning, with benchmarks clinching fresh record highs. The Sensex is up over 350 points, while the Nifty has hit 11,650 as well.
Buying counters were buzzing the most among banks as well as metals, along with FMCG, infrastructure, IT and pharmaceuticals, among others. Midcaps, too, added to the gain, with the Nifty Midcap index surging almost a percent. Strong global cues are also helping D-Street.
At 09:50 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 350.21 points or 0.92% at 38602.01, and the Nifty up 99.30 points or 0.86% at 11656.40. The market breadth is positive as 1,273 shares advanced, against a decline of 512 shares, while 116 shares were unchanged.
Among shares, Future Retail is up 3 percent on report of Paytm, Google eyeing 7-10% stake in the firm, while RIL is up 1 percent on buzz of Jio becoming second largest telco by revenue market share.
RIL gains 1%: Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1 percent on Monday morning as investors cheered good revenue data for its telecom business, Reliance Jio. The stock has also hit a fresh 52-week high.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,291.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,280.00.
According to a report in The Economic Times, the firm is now the second-largest company by revenue market share. It has now pipped Vodafone India.
The report further added that strong performance in rural mobile markets and competitive pricing aided the performance.
The company’s revenue market share (RMS) rose to 22.4 percent for the June quarter, the publication reported, citing data from the telecom regulator.
Future Retail soars 6%: Shares of Future Retail soared 6 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to a report that Google and Paytm were looking to buy stake worth Rs 3,500-4,000 crore in the firm.
The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 552.00 and an intraday low of Rs 540.00.
According to a report in The Economic Times, the internet giant and e-wallet major are likely to form a consortium to buy 7-10 percent stake in Future Retail. This more puts the group in competition against Amazon, which has also reportedly submitted a term sheet to buy the same stake in the firm, the publication reported, citing sources.
Market opens: It’s a good start to this Monday morning on D-Street as equities rode on positive global sentiment. The Sensex and Nifty have hit fresh record highs. The 50-share index is also trading above 11,600.
Banks and metals are leading the charts among sectoral indices, while pharmaceuticals, FMCG and infrastructure are following them. There is strong growth in midcaps seen as well, with the Nifty Midcap gaining around a percent.
The Sensex is up 204.70 points or 0.54% at 38456.50, while the Nifty is up 62.60 points or 0.54% at 11619.70. The market breadth is positive as 447 shares advanced, against a decline of 120 shares, while 61 shares were unchanged.
State Bank of India, Yes Bank, and Hindalco are the top gainers, while Wipro, TCS, and Bharti Infratel have lost the most.
Rupee opens:The Indian rupee gained in the opening trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 15 paise at 69.76 per dollar versus 69.91 Friday.
On Friday, Rupee rose following weakness in the dollar against its major crosses and ahead Fed chairman statement at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In the recent past, rupee has been under pressure primarily on back of global factors than domestic factors, said Motilal Oswal.
Broad dollar strength has been one of the major factors that led to weakness in major Asian currencies and rupee has been one of the weakest of the pack. Data released by RBI showed FX reserves for the week ended August 24 remained more or less unchanged compared to previous week at USD 400.84 billion.
Market at pre-open: It is likely to be a good start to the Monday morning as pre-opening rates point to a positive opening.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 122.34 points or 0.32% at 38374.14, while the Nifty is up 94.10 points or 0.81% at 11651.20.
Good morning! Welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all news, views and analysis from markets in India and around the world.