Market Live: Bulls in driver’s seat on D-Street, Sensex, Nifty soar to fresh highs

Market Update: A further rise in banks as well as metals has strengthened the market. The Sensex is currently trading over 400 points higher, while the Nifty is up over 100 points as well. Bank Nifty and PSU banks are leading the charts, followed by metals, IT, and infrastructure. The Nifty Midcap index is also up over 1 percent. Pharmaceuticals is the only laggard for the session so far.

The Sensex is up 406.70 points or 1.06% at 38658.50, while the Nifty is up 116.70 points or 1.01% at 11673.80. The market breadth is positive as 1,458 shares advanced, against a decline of 979 shares, while 164 shares were unchanged.

ICICI Bank, Power Grid, and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Sun Pharma, and Bharti Infratel have lost the most.