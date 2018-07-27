Market Live: Bull run continues on Sensex, Nifty at record high; FMCG, metals gain big

Buzzing: Shares of IL&FS Transportation Networks gained 19 percent as company announced rights issue worth Rs 3,000 crore.

The company board at its meeting held on July 27, approved the proposal for issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the existing shareholders on a right basis upto Rs 3,000 crore, subject to all applicable statutory and regulatory approvals.

The company board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 13, to consider and approve the standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

At 13:52 hrs ILandFS Transportation Networks was quoting at Rs 42.90, up Rs 6.30, or 17.21 percent on the BSE.