Market Live: Nifty below 11,850, Sensex flat; Cox & Kings falls 10%

Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

Credit Suisse on Bank of Baroda

Maintain underperform, target at Rs 115 per share

Expect growth to remain tepid

Coverage to IL&FS exposure remains low at 25%

Credit Suisse on Torrent Pharma

Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,750 per share

Surprised with sharp margin increase in Germany to 21%

Overall margin should be even higher

Macquarie on Reliance Industries

Neutral call, target at Rs 1,230 per share

Cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 10-15%

See a weak operating environment for core refining & chemical divisions

Expect further asset monetisation to solve company’s rising net debt

CLSA on Infosys

Buy rating, target at Rs 900 per share

Margin resilience essential to prove improvement is structural

Lack of discussion of margin recovery in long-term is disappointing

CLSA on IT Stocks

Accenture’s Q3 result reiterates strong demand

Accenture’s Q3 revenue grew 8.4% YoY & is at upper-end of its guidance

Tech services continue to grow in the high single digits

Consulting slows to mid-single-digits

Growth strong in the US, but moderated in Europe

CY19 CC guidance raised to 8-9% from 6.5-8.5% earlier

Nomura on Adani Ports

Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 460 per share

Mundra continues to gain market share

Pipavav seems to have lost momentum & declined in May 2019

Deutsche Bank on Gujarat Pipavav

Buy Rating, target at Rs 101 per share

Realisations have stabilised after falling over the past two years

Deutsche Bank on UltraTech Cement

Buy Rating, target at Rs 4,815 per share

As per reports, Emami group looking to sell stake in cement business

Citi on Maruti Suzuki

Buy rating, target cut to Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,000 per share

FY20/22 profit estimates cut by 12%/3%

Cut volumes sharply for FY20, given the slow start to the yea