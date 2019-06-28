Market Live: Nifty below 11,850, Sensex flat; Cox & Kings falls 10%

Live now
Jun 28, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit: Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 10 percent lower circuit on July 27 as company has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers due to cash flow mismatch. There were pending sell orders of 1,695,952 shares, with no buyers available.
NCLT approves merger of Excel Crop with Sumitomo: National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, approved and sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation for merger by absorption of Excel Crop Care with Sumitomo Chemical India.
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Tablets, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, a generic version of Vytorin 1 Tablets, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, of MSD International GmbH.
Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the benchmark indices for the first day of the July series with Nifty around 11,850.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.54 points at 39652.95, while Nifty is up 26.80 points at 11868.30. About 360 shares have advanced, 216 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged.
IOB, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Sun Pharma, UPL and Britannia Industries are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Cox & Kings and Suzlon Energy.
All the sectoral indices are trading marginally higher led by the pharma, IT, FMCG and energy.
Asian markets trade higher: Share markets in Asia edged higher early on Friday morning as investors clung on to hopes that a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend could lead to an easing of trade tensions.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 69.01 per dollar on Friday against previous close 69.06.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 105.38 points or 0.27% at 39691.79, and the Nifty up 25.50 points or 0.22% at 11867.
Crude Update: Oil prices were steady on Friday, with focus shifting to the G20 summit where a scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stirred hopes that trade tensions could ease.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 15 points or 0.13 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,907-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:
Credit Suisse on Bank of Baroda
Maintain underperform, target at Rs 115 per share
Expect growth to remain tepid
Coverage to IL&FS exposure remains low at 25%
Credit Suisse on Torrent Pharma
Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,750 per share
Surprised with sharp margin increase in Germany to 21%
Overall margin should be even higher
Macquarie on Reliance Industries
Neutral call, target at Rs 1,230 per share
Cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 10-15%
See a weak operating environment for core refining & chemical divisions
Expect further asset monetisation to solve company’s rising net debt
CLSA on Infosys
Buy rating, target at Rs 900 per share
Margin resilience essential to prove improvement is structural
Lack of discussion of margin recovery in long-term is disappointing
CLSA on IT Stocks
Accenture’s Q3 result reiterates strong demand
Accenture’s Q3 revenue grew 8.4% YoY & is at upper-end of its guidance
Tech services continue to grow in the high single digits
Consulting slows to mid-single-digits
Growth strong in the US, but moderated in Europe
CY19 CC guidance raised to 8-9% from 6.5-8.5% earlier
Nomura on Adani Ports
Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 460 per share
Mundra continues to gain market share
Pipavav seems to have lost momentum & declined in May 2019
Deutsche Bank on Gujarat Pipavav
Buy Rating, target at Rs 101 per share
Realisations have stabilised after falling over the past two years
Deutsche Bank on UltraTech Cement
Buy Rating, target at Rs 4,815 per share
As per reports, Emami group looking to sell stake in cement business
Citi on Maruti Suzuki
Buy rating, target cut to Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,000 per share
FY20/22 profit estimates cut by 12%/3%
Cut volumes sharply for FY20, given the slow start to the yea
Here are stocks that are in the news today: Tata Steel : Henrik Adam to replace Hans Fischer as Europe arm's CEO from July 1.
Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher in a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running US-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.
The Nifty 50 reclaimed 11,900 levels on June 27 morning but failed to hold on. The index closed flat amid consolidation on account of expiry of derivative contracts.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 20.50 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,912.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.