Jun 28, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty below 11,850, Sensex flat; Cox & Kings falls 10%

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader indices in India.

highlights

  • Jun 28, 09:45 AM (IST)

    Cox & Kings locked at lower circuit: Share price of Cox & Kings locked at 10 percent lower circuit on July 27 as company has defaulted on the payment of commercial papers due to cash flow mismatch. There were pending sell orders of 1,695,952 shares, with no buyers available.

  • Jun 28, 09:36 AM (IST)

    NCLT approves merger of Excel Crop with Sumitomo: National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, approved and sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation for merger by absorption of Excel Crop Care with  Sumitomo Chemical India.

  • Jun 28, 09:27 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA approval: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ezetimibe and Simvastatin Tablets, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, a generic version of Vytorin 1 Tablets, 10 mg/10 mg, 10 mg/20 mg, 10 mg/40 mg, and 10 mg/80 mg, of MSD International GmbH.

  • Jun 28, 09:20 AM (IST)

    Market Opens: It is a flat to positive start for the benchmark indices for the first day of the July series with Nifty around 11,850.

    At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.54 points at 39652.95, while Nifty is up 26.80 points at 11868.30. About 360 shares have advanced, 216 shares declined, and 22 shares are unchanged. 

    IOB, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Sun Pharma, UPL and Britannia Industries are among major gainers on the indices in the early trade, while losers are Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank, Zee Entertainment, Titan, Bharti Airtel, Cox & Kings and Suzlon Energy.

    All the sectoral indices are trading marginally higher led by the pharma, IT, FMCG and energy.

  • Jun 28, 09:14 AM (IST)

  • Jun 28, 09:06 AM (IST)

    Asian markets trade higher: Share markets in Asia edged higher early on Friday morning as investors clung on to hopes that a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this weekend could lead to an easing of trade tensions.

  • Jun 28, 09:05 AM (IST)

    Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 69.01 per dollar on Friday against previous close 69.06.

  • Jun 28, 09:03 AM (IST)

    Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 105.38 points or 0.27% at 39691.79, and the Nifty up 25.50 points or 0.22% at 11867.

  • Jun 28, 08:54 AM (IST)

    Crude Update: Oil prices were steady on Friday, with focus shifting to the G20 summit where a scheduled meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping has stirred hopes that trade tensions could ease.

  • Jun 28, 08:35 AM (IST)

    Brokerages View: Source: CNBC-TV18:

    Credit Suisse on Bank of Baroda
    Maintain underperform, target at Rs 115 per share
    Expect growth to remain tepid
    Coverage to IL&FS exposure remains low at 25%

    Credit Suisse on Torrent Pharma
    Maintain outperform, target at Rs 1,750 per share
    Surprised with sharp margin increase in Germany to 21%
    Overall margin should be even higher 

    Macquarie on Reliance Industries
    Neutral call, target at Rs 1,230 per share
    Cut FY20-22 EPS estimates by 10-15%
    See a weak operating environment for core refining & chemical divisions
    Expect further asset monetisation to solve company’s rising net debt

    CLSA on Infosys
    Buy rating, target at Rs 900 per share
    Margin resilience essential to prove improvement is structural 
    Lack of discussion of margin recovery in long-term is disappointing

    CLSA on IT Stocks
    Accenture’s Q3 result reiterates strong demand
    Accenture’s Q3 revenue grew 8.4% YoY & is at upper-end of its guidance 
    Tech services continue to grow in the high single digits 
    Consulting slows to mid-single-digits
    Growth strong in the US, but moderated in Europe
    CY19 CC guidance raised to 8-9% from 6.5-8.5% earlier

    Nomura on Adani Ports
    Maintain neutral call, target at Rs 460 per share
    Mundra continues to gain market share
    Pipavav seems to have lost momentum & declined in May 2019

    Deutsche Bank on Gujarat Pipavav
    Buy Rating, target at Rs 101 per share
    Realisations have stabilised after falling over the past two years 

    Deutsche Bank on UltraTech Cement
    Buy Rating, target at Rs 4,815 per share
    As per reports, Emami group looking to sell stake in cement business

    Citi on Maruti Suzuki
    Buy rating, target cut to Rs 7,400 from Rs 8,000 per share
    FY20/22 profit estimates cut by 12%/3%
    Cut volumes sharply for FY20, given the slow start to the yea

  • Jun 28, 08:12 AM (IST)

    Wall Street ends mixed: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher in a broad-based rally on Thursday as investors looked to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan this weekend for progress in the long-running US-China trade dispute, which has whipsawed markets for months.

  • Jun 28, 07:50 AM (IST)

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader indices in India, a gain of 20.50 points or 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,912.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • Jun 28, 07:40 AM (IST)

  • Jun 28, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

