Market Live: Nifty around 11,900, Sensex down 300 pts after rate cut; Bank Nifty under pressure

Jun 06, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI Policy LIVE: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 bps
Suvodeep Rakshit, Sr. Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities:
RBI reduced repo rate by 25 bps as expected. The change in stance to ‘accommodative’ was a bit of a surprise. Debt markets will take this as a significant positive move though most of the rate cut cycle is probably over. The tone of the RBI policy was dovish and highlights the concerns on growth.
We maintain our call for another 25 bps rate cut in August factoring in the benign inflation trajectory and the growing concerns on growth. However, transmission of the rate cuts will be key and the RBI should aim to maintain the liquidity, at least, at neutral over the next few months.
Atish Matlawala of SSJ Finance & Securities said that rate cut will benefit banks as they will be able to bring down the cost of funds and pass on the benefit to the borrowers
Garima Kapoor, Economist, Elara Capital:
Drawing comfort from consistent softness in inflation trajectory, MPC cut policy repo rate for the third time this year to support benign growth conditions. A shift in the stance to accommodative is welcome as it will pave way for transmission to lending rates, which so far have been inadequate.
We expect MPC to cut rates by an additional 50 bps through the year while continuing to fine tune liquidity support through a combination of OMO purchases, forex swap and CRR cut.
The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.
Market Update: The Indian indices are volatile after the Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent.
At 12:10 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 198.63 points at 39,884.91, while Nifty is down 78.20 points at 11,943.50. About 817 shares have advanced, 1375 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Natco Pharma shares fell 2 percent after the US health regulator issued nine observations to company's formulation facility in Kothur village in Hyderabad.
RBI cuts Repo Rate by 25 bps to 5.75%
Change policy stance to Accommodative from Neutral
FY20 GDP growth forecast cut to 7% from 7.2%
H1FY20 GDP growth forecast cut to 6.4-6.7% from 6.8-7.1%
H2FY20 GDP growth forecast revised to 7.2-7.5% from 7.3-7.4%
MPC unanimously votes 6-0 for rate cut by 25 bps, stance change
Most experts expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the repo rate by at least 25 bps. Some are also hoping that the cut could be 50 bps.
USFDA concludes inspection of Indoco''s Sterile facility: Shares of Indoco Remedies slipped 2.5 percent on May 6 after US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted audit at sterile manufacturing facility in Verna, Goa (Plant II) with 4 observations (483s).
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA approval: The company has received US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for Carbidopa and Levodopa Extended-Release Tablets USP, 25 mg/100 mg and 50 mg/200 mg.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee has recovered from day's low buy trading lower at 69.34 per dollar, down 8 paise against Tuesday's close of 69.26.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation shares fell 15 percent intraday to hit five-and-half-year low on June 6 as rating agencies downgraded rating on commercial paper after the company defaulted on debt repayment.
Buzzing: Tata Motors shares trading lower on Thursday after Jaguar Land Rover reported weak UK sales in May.
The currency moved only marginally against the dollar in May despite a steep fall in oil prices, the country's major import, and a landslide victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, something previous polls had said would be the best outcome for the rupee.
Gold Update: Gold prices were stable on June 6, hovering below the 15-week high hit in the previous session, supported by trade worries and a possible US rate cut, even as some investors locked in profits in bullion after a recent rally.
What investors are buying is a sound and relatively less-risky business -- operating in a growing space, having strong technical capabilities and sitting on a strong order book -- at an attractive valuation
Market Update: The benchmark indices continues to trade lower on May 6 as investors remain caution ahead of MPC meeting outcome today.
The Sensex is down 116.57 points at 39,966.97, while Nifty is down 56.80 points at 11,964.90. About 697 shares have advanced, 1070 shares declined, and 104 shares are unchanged.
CLSA said that the intervention of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may be required as DHFL default can expose Rs 1 lakh crore in borrowing to the risk of default/haircuts
Buzzing: Shares of PSP Projects touched 52-week high of Rs 544, rising 4 percent in the early trade on Thursday as company won orders worth Rs 155.61 crore in the Financial Year 2019-20.
Economic growth has slowed down to a 20-quarter low of 5.8 percent in Q4FY19, and the consumption has remained weak for several months now due to the ongoing liquidity crisis.
Market Opens: It is a flat start for the Indian indices on May 6 with Nifty below 12,000 ahead of Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 50.85 points at 40032.69, while Nifty is down 22.70 points or 0.19% at 11999. About 423 shares have advanced, 401 shares declined, and 63 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, DHFL Gail, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Zee Ent, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, Grasim, Bharti Infratel are among major losers, while gainers are IOC, Tata Motors Bajaj Auto, Lupin and NTPC.
Among the sectors, PSU banks and IT space trading under pressure, while auto, FMCG and metal trading with marginal gains.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 14 paise at 69.40 per dollar on Thursday versus Tuesday's close of 69.26.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on Thursday.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 66.37 points or 0.17% at 40149.91, and the Nifty up 9.60 points or 0.08% at 12031.30.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 37 points or 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 12,044-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares got off to a hesitant start on Thursday as investors feared a looming US trade war with Mexico would further depress global growth, even as they wagered central banks would have to respond with fresh stimulus.
Wipro | DHFL | Lupin | Tata Motors | Indoco Remedies | Muthoot Capital Services and PSP Projects are stocks which are in the news today.