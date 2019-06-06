Market Live: Nifty around 11,900, Sensex down 300 pts after rate cut; Bank Nifty under pressure

Suvodeep Rakshit, Sr. Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities:

RBI reduced repo rate by 25 bps as expected. The change in stance to ‘accommodative’ was a bit of a surprise. Debt markets will take this as a significant positive move though most of the rate cut cycle is probably over. The tone of the RBI policy was dovish and highlights the concerns on growth.

We maintain our call for another 25 bps rate cut in August factoring in the benign inflation trajectory and the growing concerns on growth. However, transmission of the rate cuts will be key and the RBI should aim to maintain the liquidity, at least, at neutral over the next few months.