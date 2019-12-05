Market Live: Nifty above 12,050, Sensex up 100 pts; rate sensitives in focus ahead of RBI policy

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 05, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Zydus announces regulatory filing of Saroglitazar Magnesium:
HUDCO dips 7%:
Dollar Update:
Rupee Opens:
Oil Update:
US Markets:
RBI Monetary Policy Live: MPC may cut repo rate by 25 basis points
Reliance Industries share price climbs
Reliance Industries share price climbed almost 2 percent in early trade on December 5 after Goldman Sachs raised the target price of the stock to Rs 1,850.
The global financial firm reiterated a buy rating on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,635. Goldman Sachs also raised an earnings estimate of the company for FY21 and FY22 and said that the growth and free cash flow are accelerating. CLSA too has a buy recommendation on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,710.
32 stocks touched new 52-week low:
17 stocks touched new 52-week high:
Here's what made 2019 a very successful year for IPOs
The year saw fewer but better issues, attractively priced
Zydus announces regulatory filing of Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Cadila has filed the NDA of Saroglitazar Mg in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).
Bharti Airtel falls 3% on capital raising plan: Bharti Airtel share price fell early 3 percent on December 5 after company approved to raise USD 3 billion via debt and equity.
Gold price today: Yellow metal recovers losses; experts say buy on dips
Experts feel that gold may trade in the range, but investors can still look at buying the yellow metal on dips for a target of Rs 38,250-38,330.
Buzzing: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price declined 7.5 percent in the early trade on December 5 after company's two borrowing agencies defaulted in repayment of their dues.
Dollar Update: The dollar and export-oriented currencies found support on Thursday as upbeat trade comments from US President Donald Trump cheered the market, while New Zealand's softer-than-expected banking reforms pushed the kiwi to a four-month high.