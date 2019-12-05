App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Dec 05, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Nifty above 12,050, Sensex up 100 pts; rate sensitives in focus ahead of RBI policy

IT, metal and pharma stocks are under pressure, while buying seen in the bank, auto, energy and infra.

highlights

  • December 05, 2019 10:32 AM IST

    Reliance Industries share price climbs

    Reliance Industries share price climbed almost 2 percent in early trade on December 5 after Goldman Sachs raised the target price of the stock to Rs 1,850.

    The global financial firm reiterated a buy rating on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,635. Goldman Sachs also raised an earnings estimate of the company for FY21 and FY22 and said that the growth and free cash flow are accelerating. CLSA too has a buy recommendation on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,710.

  • December 05, 2019 10:24 AM IST

    32 stocks touched new 52-week low:

    32 stocks touched new 52-week low:
  • December 05, 2019 10:23 AM IST

    17 stocks touched new 52-week high:

    17 stocks touched new 52-week high:
  • December 05, 2019 10:05 AM IST

    Zydus announces regulatory filing of Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Cadila has filed the NDA of Saroglitazar Mg in Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

  • December 05, 2019 09:52 AM IST

    Bharti Airtel falls 3% on capital raising plan: ​Bharti Airtel share price fell early 3 percent on December 5 after company approved to raise USD 3 billion via debt and equity.

  • December 05, 2019 09:34 AM IST

    Buzzing: Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) share price declined 7.5 percent in the early trade on December 5 after company's two borrowing agencies defaulted in repayment of their dues.

  • December 05, 2019 09:29 AM IST

    Dollar Update: The dollar and export-oriented currencies found support on Thursday as upbeat trade comments from US President Donald Trump cheered the market, while New Zealand's softer-than-expected banking reforms pushed the kiwi to a four-month high.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.