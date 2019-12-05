Market Live: Nifty above 12,050, Sensex up 100 pts; rate sensitives in focus ahead of RBI policy

Reliance Industries share price climbs

Reliance Industries share price climbed almost 2 percent in early trade on December 5 after Goldman Sachs raised the target price of the stock to Rs 1,850.

The global financial firm reiterated a buy rating on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 1,635. Goldman Sachs also raised an earnings estimate of the company for FY21 and FY22 and said that the growth and free cash flow are accelerating. CLSA too has a buy recommendation on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 2,010 from Rs 1,710.