Market Live: Nifty over 11,700, Sensex jumps 300 pts; metal pack up 4%

Gold price update: Gold prices remained flat with a positive bias on domestic futures on October 29, as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, while optimism over a US-China trade deal boosted demand for riskier assets.

The Fed is scheduled to meet on October 29-30, where investors expect a reduction in borrowing costs for the third time this year.

Gold December futures were trading flat at Rs 37,915 per 10 gram at 09:20 hrs IST. It closed 0.06 percent higher at Rs 38,293 on October 27.