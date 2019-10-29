Market Live: Nifty over 11,700, Sensex jumps 300 pts; metal pack up 4%

Live now
Oct 29, 2019
Market update: BSE Metal index jumped over 4 percent, buoyed by gains in shares of Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco and Coal India.
Tata Motors, DVR shares jump 15% post Q2 earnings; brokerages upgrade rating, target
Shares of Tata Motors and Tata Motors - DVR gained 15 percent each in early trade on October 29 after company's net loss declined in the quarter-ended September on the back of improved performance of its UK subsidiary.
Base metals outlook: Base metals may trade mixed during today's session. As per the brokerage firm SMC Global, copper (November) may test Rs 439, facing resistance near Rs 444, while zinc (November) can trade with an upside bias and it can test Rs 192, taking support near Rs 187. Lead (November) may trade sideways with an upside bias and can test Rs 162, taking support near Rs 156. Nickel may also trade with an upside bias and can test Rs 1,245, taking support near Rs 1,210. Aluminum (November) may test Rs 133, taking support near Rs 130.
Bullion trade outlook: Bullion counter may trade sideways, tracking global cues, said brokerage firm SMC Global. Gold can test Rs 37,800, facing resistance near Rs 38,200 and silver can test Rs 45,600, facing resistance near Rs 46,300, the brokerage said.
Bharti Airtel defers Q2 result till November 14, stock falls over 3%
Bharti Airtel on October 29 deferred its September quarter result till November 14, the telecom major said in a statement to exchanges. The company was scheduled to report its September quarter result on October 29.
Gold price update: Gold prices remained flat with a positive bias on domestic futures on October 29, as markets awaited the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, while optimism over a US-China trade deal boosted demand for riskier assets.
The Fed is scheduled to meet on October 29-30, where investors expect a reduction in borrowing costs for the third time this year.
Gold December futures were trading flat at Rs 37,915 per 10 gram at 09:20 hrs IST. It closed 0.06 percent higher at Rs 38,293 on October 27.
Expert view: This Diwali was much better than the last one as the sentiment has picked up. Have become more bullish post corporate tax cuts and will stay positive on Indian market from now till Budget 2020," said Samir Arora, a Singapore-based fund manager and the founder of Helios Capital in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18. Arora said the government needs to do more to revive growth and the tax cut expectation would now move to Budget. He said he didn't think there could be strategic divestment over the next 2-3 months and it is unreasonable to expect strategic government divestment to happen in 3-4 months.
EU agrees new January 31 Brexit deadline; UK not leaving on October 31
European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed the decision of the 27 other members of the European Union (EU) on Twitter, saying a written confirmation process would follow in the coming days.