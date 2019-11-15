Market Live: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty holds 11,900; PSU banks, pharma in focus

Live now
Nov 15, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold prices traded flat but a little higher following weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Investors remained concerned about the imminence of a trade deal between the US and China, while slip in riskier assets and US currency capped major losses for the metal, said Motilal Oswal.
The Supreme Court, on November 15, delivered a landmark judgement on Essar Steel, bringing an end to the biggest stressed-asset case under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
PSU Banks rally 1-9% after SC verdict on Essar Steel: Shares of PSU banks rallied 1-9 percent on November 15 after the Supereme Court delivered its verdict in the Essar Steel case. SC has set aside the NCLAT judgement, saying the ultimate discretion on distribution of funds is with Committee of Creditors (CoC) which is completely favourable to lenders.
Traditional wholesale lost half of its revenue share after demonetisation and GST, while modern trade and e-commerce have made significant gains, Centrum Broking has said.
USFDA issues no observations to Divis Lab: Company's Unit-I facility at Lingojigudem, Bhuvanagiri Yadadri District, Telangana has been inspected by the USFDA from November 11 to 15, 2019. This inspection was a general cGMP inspection and has been concluded with no 483 observations.
CreditAccess Grameen, Navin Fluorine, SRF, Dixon Technologies, ICICI Bank, Suven Life, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank have hit new 52-week high on the NSE.
Market Update: The benchmark indices erased some of its gains but trading higher with Nifty holding above 11,900 level.
The Sensex is up 211.36 points or 0.52% at 40497.84, and the Nifty up 54.80 points or 0.46% at 11926.90.
Gold December futures slipped in early trade on November 15 after reports suggest that United States was nearing an interim trade pact with China.
Maharashtra Seamless appointed Sanjiv Goyal as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. November 14, 2019.