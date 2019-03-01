Market Live: Benchmark indices trade higher, but midcaps outperform; VIX falls 10%

CIMB Upgrades Yes Bank:

CIMB has upgraded Yes Bank to add and also raised price target to Rs 300 (from Rs 230 earlier) as concerns abated on asset quality and the top management of the bank.

These were the biggest overhangs on the stock.

The global research house said the nil divergence report of RBI and appointment of MD & CEO will result in a rerating of the stock as valuations remain attractive at 1.5x FY20F P/BV.

The fundamentals of the bank remain strong with robust loan growth, stable NIMs and asset quality, it added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.