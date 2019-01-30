Market Live: Benchmark indices reverse early gains, Nifty below 10,650; ICICI, Axis Bank surge

Live now
Jan 30, 2019 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Should you buy, sell or hold the Axis Bank stock after Dec quarter show?
CLSA and Macquarie have given mixed views on Axis Bank 's Q3 performance. While they both see internals to be strong, CLSA is more optimistic on earnings rebound ahead.
Ahead of its Q3 earnings, ICICI Bank has surged about 4%. Axis Bank, after impressive Q3 earnings, is the highest gainer on the Nifty Private Bank index. The index itself is up about a percent.
HDFC Bank, however, is down over 1%.
Market Update: The benchmark indices have lost their early gains. Sensex is down 22.43 points or 0.06% at 35570.07, and the Nifty down 15.90 points or 0.15% at 10636.30.
About 1046 shares have advanced, 790 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.
Market Update: benchmark indices are holding on to the morning gains with Nifty hovering around 10,700 level.
The Sensex is up 129.98 points at 35,722.48, while Nifty is up 29.70 points at 10,681.90.
DHFL shares tank 8% despite management clarification on Cobrapost allegations
The management in the press conference on January 29 said that it has apprised its board and auditors of the allegations and also appointed an external expert to examine the complaint to ensure transparency
Buzzing: Shares of Bosch gained 3 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company's buyback offer to open on February 6 and will close on February 20.
The buyback is of 10,27,100 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the company at a price of Rs 21,000 per equity share.
ICICI Bank Q3 preview: Analysts expect double-digit growth in profit, NII
Country's largest private sector lender ICICI Bank is likely to show further improvement in earnings with loan growth and net interest income in double digits.
Market Opens: It is a strong start for the Indian indices on Wednesday with Nifty is trading around 10,700.
At 09:17 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 148.83 points at 35741.33, while Nifty is up 41.10 points at 10693.30. About 472 shares have advanced, 299 shares declined, and 35 shares are unchanged.
Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bank of Baroda, Bajaj Finserv, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank are among major gainers on the indices, while losers include Adani Ports, BPCL, HDFC Bank, Hero Moto, Dr Reddy's Lab.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened lower by 25 paise at 71.36 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close 71.11.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices gained in the pre-opening session with Nifty trading above 10,700 level.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 92.03 points at 35684.53, while Nifty is up 58.60 points at 10710.80.
Shares of DHFL is trading 10 percent higher post company clarified on the allegation against the company.
Market Headstart: Nifty likely to open flat; 3 stocks which could give 5-9% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 6.5 points or 0.06 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,687-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Crude Update: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, pressured by a cloudy outlook for the global economy but supported by worries over disruptions to supply from US sanctions on Venezuelan exports.
US markets end mixed: Wall Street was mixed on Tuesday, with Alphabet, Facebook and other technology-related shares dipping, while a rebound in 3M and other industrials elevated the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Axis, HCL Tech, BOB, Granules, Mahanagar Gas, Bharat Financial
HCL Technologies | Bank of Baroda | Granules India | Mahanagar Gas | Bharat Financial Inclusion and Pokarna are stocks which are in the news today.
Asian markets trade lower: US stock futures and Asian equities eked out modest gains on Wednesday as investors seized on Apple Inc's earnings and comments from its chief that US-China trade tensions were easing, sending the iPhone maker's shares soaring in after-hours trade.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
The market closed the session on a flat note after witnessing consolidation on January 29 as traders remained cautious ahead of the Interim Budget and F&O expiry later this week.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India. Nifty futures were trading around 10,693.50-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.