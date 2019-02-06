Market Live: Positive momentum continues, Nifty up 100 points; Tech M, Zee Ent rise 6%

Live now
Feb 06, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
Market Update:
Market opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Metal stocks are trading higher led by Tata Steel.
Tech Mahindra: Strong Q3 performance and FY20 outlook; reasonably valued
Tech Mahindra reported a strong performance in Q3 FY19, marked by robust revenue growth, improvement in operating margin and steady order inflows. Management commentary was optimistic and the stock offers value in an uncertain market.
Buzzing: Tata Steel has surged in day's trade and is up about 2.5%.
BHEL Q3 review: Brokerages place positive bet on good order book; margins could improve
The revenues rose over 10 percent at Rs 7,336.4 crore for the quarter under review. Last year, it had reported a revenue of Rs 6,666 crore.
Shares of Blue Star fell 4 percent intraday as company posted loss in the quarter ended December 2018.
The company has reported a net loss of Rs 0.94 crore for the quarter due to one-time expenses on the company’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Rs 7.17 crore and provision of Rs 14.46 crore towards exposure in its joint venture in Oman. Read more
"Rupee is expected to come under pressure as crude oil prices are rising gradually. The market is nervous on fear of fiscal slippages due to series of welfare schemes announced in the budget. Pre-election spending is also expected to rise. The focus will now shift to the RBI monetary policy meeting. Overall, the rupee is expected to trade in 71.00 and 72.00 range in the short term with currency maintaining depreciation trend," said Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.
Market Update: Sensex is up 213.84 points or 0.58% at 36830.65, and the Nifty up 72.40 points or 0.66% at 11006.80.
About 720 shares have advanced, 1388 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
Gail (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has fixed February 13, 2019 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.
Shares of Uttam Galva Steel are locked at lower circuit after the company posted a net loss for the quarter ended December 2018.
There were pending sell orders of 44,087 shares, with no buyers available. Read more
Brokerages believe that a subdued performance is on cards for Cipla in December quarter. They believe that challenges in South Africa and other emerging markets could weigh.
Click here for is a gist of what brokerages feel about the upcoming result.
Tech Mahindra, Infosys & Wipro clock fresh 52-week highs; Nifty IT up 2%
IT stocks are witnessing a spillover rally from Tech Mahindra, whose stock jumped a little over 6 percent on the back of good results.
India VIX, the indicator of volatility, is trading almost flat with just 0.01 percent gain at 15.78.
Market Update: Both benchmark indices are off day's highs. Sensex is up 177.68 points or 0.49% at 36794.49, and the Nifty up 53.90 points or 0.49% at 10988.30. About 643 shares have advanced, 1,225 shares declined, and 95 shares are unchanged.
Global brokerages maintain buy rating on Jubilant Foodworks, see up to 30% upside
Global brokerage firms Deutsche Bank and CLSA maintained their buy rating on Jubilant Foodworks after the board of the director of the company clarified and reversed its decision of payment of corporate brand royalty of 0.25 percent of sales to Jubilant Enpro Pvt.
Sensex Heat Map
Lupin to announce Q3 earnings today; here's what analysts are expecting
With continued pricing pressure on its key molecules (gGlumetza, gFortamet and gMethergine) and lack of key launches, its US business is expected to report weak growth
Result reaction: Shares of Tech Mahindra have surged over 4 percent on Wednesday morning as investors reacted to its December quarter performance. The IT major reported a 13 percent sequential rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,203 crore. The company reported 27.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit.
Market Update: Benchmark indices extended morning gains with Nifty trading above 11,000 for the first time since October 1, 2018.
At 09:18 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 141.46 points at 36758.27, while Nifty is up 75.90 points at 11010.30. About 626 shares have advanced, 466 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing: Share price of Strides Pharma Science rose 2.4 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as company received zero observations from USFDA.
Market Opens: Benchmark indices started on positive note on Wednesday with Nifty trading above 10,950 level.
The Sensex is up 98.30 points at 36715.11, while Nifty is up 42.60 points at 10977. About 392 shares have advanced, 202 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.
Jubilant Food, Tech Mahindra, HPCL, Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing are trading higher, while NTPC, Dr Reddy's Lab, Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement are among major losers.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened flat at 71.55 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.56.
Market at pre-open: Indian indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on Wednesday with Nifty around 10,950.
At 09:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 52.03 points or 0.14% at 36564.78, and the Nifty up 11.00 points or 0.10% at 10945.40.
Jubilant Food and Tech Mahindra gained 7 percent, while Marico, Bharat Forge are among major gainers. SPARC, ICICI Bank are the losers in the pre-opening session.
Market Headstart | Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks that could give 5-7% return
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 48 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,008-level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Wall Street ends higher: US stocks rose on Tuesday as largely upbeat corporate results fueled investor optimism ahead of the highly awaited State of the Union address by President Donald Trump.
Asian markets trade mixed: Asian shares started cautiously on Wednesday as investors waited to see if US President Donald Trump drops any hints of progress on tariffs in his State of the Union speech.
Stocks in the news: HPCL, Axis Bank, Blue Star, Lupin, Marico, Cipla, Siemens, NBCC, Adani Green
Here are stocks that are in news today: Results Today: JSW Steel, Siemens, Cipla, Lupin, Adani Ports, Adani Power, Allahabad Bank, IGL, Punj Lloyd, CG Power, PTC India, Venkys Tech
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 50 points or 0.46 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,010-level on the Singaporean Exchange.