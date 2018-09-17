Market Live: Nifty hovers around 11,400, Sensex down 400 points; HDFC, RIL, SBI top losers

Live now
Sep 17, 2018 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update
Bank Nifty declines over 1%:
Market Update:
IT stocks rally:
Market opens:
Rupee opens
Market at pre-open
JUST IN: HDFC Bank has hiked base rates by 20 basis points to 9.15 percent, effective from September 19, 2018.
GOVERNMENT ON RUPEE WEAKNESS
Finance ministry is believe to be consulting Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (PMEAC) on any more steps to check rupee’s fall and control the current account gap, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting NewsRise.
JUST IN: Shanghai Composite Index closes at the lowest level since 2014, CNBC-TV18 reported.
GLENMARK PHARMA FALLS ON REPORT OF INSPECTION AT BADDI UNIT
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ shares fell over a percent on Monday after reports emerged that US Food and Drug Administration began an inspection at its Baddi unit, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.
The report further added that the regulator may be conducting product-specific inspection at the unit.
Asian shares slugged by new US tariff threat
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.2 percent, snapping three straight sessions of gains. Shanghai blue chips fell 1.1 percent, while the Hang Seng shed 1.6 percent.
Buzzing: Share price of Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) rose 2.7 percent after foreign research house Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on stock with a target of Rs 155 per share.
Research house believes that book value impact was negative but coverage ratios has improved.
Loan growth is steady at 16 percent and share of renewables is picking up, it added.
It expect sharply lower credit costs in FY19 as coverage ratios now comfortable.
Oil prices ease as trade row clouds demand outlook
Global oil prices eased in early Asian trading on Monday on concerns that the United States is poised to impose additional tariffs on China, outweighing supply fears from upcoming sanctions on Iran.
Redington approves buyback: Shares of Redington fell nearly 3 percent after company board approved buyback proposal of its equity shares.
The board of directors of the company at its meeting held today approved buyback proposal for purchase of its own fully paid equity shares of Rs 2 each not exceeding 1,11,20,000 equity shares (being 2.78% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company).
The company has fixed a price of Rs 125 per equity share, aggregating an amount of up to Rs 139 crore.
Citi maintains buy on JSPL: Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) rose more than 2 percent as research house Citi maintained buy with upside potential of 71 percent. Meanwhile, it has cut target price to Rs 400 from Rs 401.
According to Citi, FY18 annual report shows growth in cash flow, also debt pay-down has started.
The favorable steel market dynamics are going to help capacity ramp-up and valuations are still very attractive, it added.
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading lower with Nifty hovering around 11,400 mark and Sensex is down 410.48 points at 37,680.16.
About 966 shares have advanced, 1328 shares declined, and 157 shares are unchanged.
HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys and ITC are the negative contributors to the Sensex.
STERLITE TECHNOLOGIES SOARS ON CAPEX, CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN
Shares of Sterlite Technologies soared over 3 percent on Monday morning as investors cheered its fresh capex and capacity expansion plan.
The company announced the addition of 15 million fibre km to its optical fibre cabling capacity, doubling it to 33 million fibre km. Its Board approved Rs 320 crore ($44 million) capital expenditure for this expansion, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and debt, it said in an exchange filing. The enhanced capacity is expected to come on-line by June 2020 in a phased manner.
JUST IN: Lupin has appointed Kamal K. Sharma as Advisor to the Company.
REDINGTON ANNOUNCES BUYBACK
Shares of Redington India are in focus after the Board has approved a buyback of over 1.11 crore equity shares at Rs 125 per share.
TITAN FALLS 3% ON REPORTS OF GOLD IMPORT DUTY HIKE
Shares of Titan fell over 3 percent on Monday morning as investors reacted to reports of gold import duty hike. Jewellers have been cautious of this move as well. Here is a look at one-week chart of the stock.
PRABHUDAS LILLADHER ON GOVERNMENT MEASURES
"The measures signal government's intent to stem the panic that had gripped the currency market. However, impact of most of these measures would be felt not immediately but over the next few months. What the government needs to focus on is how to address the structural deficiencies that have plagued export competitiveness of various sectors and what has hampered indigenous development of sectors such as electronics and capital goods that has led to surge in their imports adversely impacting trade & current account deficit. Lastly, rather than focusing primarily on how to fund the growing CAD policy makers need to think on how to contain it. Many countries with growing twin deficits are experiencing meltdown in their currencies, rising bond yields and swooning equity markets in these times of heightened risk aversion. Government must strictly adhere to fiscal prudence & its budgeted deficit target as well as resist the urge to embrace populism in an election year or else the typhoon of tumult is bound to batter the Indian shores again," Ajay Bodke, CEO PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a statement.
Buzzing stock: Shares of KEC International gained 3.5 percent intraday Monday as research house Macquarie has maintained outperform call on the stock with a potential upside of 51 percent.
It has kept a target price of Rs 443 per share.
Research house feels that the company will be beneficiary of 100 percent railway electrification by FY22. The company's market share in railway electrification stands at above 40 percent.
JUST IN: Karnataka government has cut fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre, according to reports on CNBC-TV18.
Market Update Weakness in the Indian market has continued through the opening session, with the Nifty still hovering around 11,400. The Sensex is down over 300 points.
Global markets are reacting to escalating trade war tensions, while weak rupee and lack of a positive reaction to government measures to address the currency issues are all dragging indices lower.
The Sensex is down 338.15 points or 0.89% at 37752.49, and the Nifty down 94.90 points or 0.82% at 11420.30. The market breadth is negative as 882 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,110 shares, while 137 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Sun Pharmaceuticals, and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers, while HDFC, SBI, and Titan have lost the most.
Bank Nifty declines over 1%: The Bank Nifty is taking it on the chin on this Monday morning, falling over a percent. The sharp fall in rupee is weighing on the lender stocks. The index gave up 27,000-mark and is down over 300 points.
Among stocks, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, among others are trading weak. Here is a look at the charts on how the sector has performed so far.
Rupee Update: Forex dealers have said that banks are likely to have placed fresh dollar bets as government steps have failed to lift the rupee, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting news agency Cogencis. Image: Bloomberg.com
SUGAR STOCKS CONTINUE TO RALLY POST GOVT MOVE TO HIKE ETHANOL PRICES
Shares of major sugar mill companies such as Balrampur Chini, Triveni Engineering, Ugar Sugar, Shree Renuka Sugar, among others have all rallied up to 20 percent as investors continued to bet on the sector based on government’s decisions. Here is a look at their movements on the charts here.
Market Update: Selling is intensifying on the market in the first half 20 minutes of trade.
At 09:33 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 351.78 points or 0.92% at 37738.86, while the Nifty is lower by 107.60 points or 0.93% at 11407.60. The market breadth is negative as 607 shares advanced, against a decline of 965 shares, while 102 shares are unchanged.
Wipro, Sun Pharma, and HCL Technologies are the top gainers, while Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Titan and Indiabulls Housing have lost the most.
IT stocks rally: Shares of information technology stocks are trading in the green as a weaker rupee is making investors bet big on this sector. Mindtree, Tata Elxsi, Wipro, Infosys and TCS, among others, are soaring amid a weak rupee. The shares are higher by 1-2 percent.